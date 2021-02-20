Guide: Runescape 07 8th Birthday Event Fast Walkthrough and Prizes





It’s time to celebrate the game’s 8th birthday! Join OSRS’s 8th Birthday event to earn new banana cloaks and more birthday rewards.

OSRS 8th birthday event walkthrough

1. To start the OSRS Birthday Event 2021, head to the ground floor of Lumbridge Castle and talk to Duke Horacio.2. Head to Al-Kharid and talk to Zeke.3. Get a knife from Zeke. Look for barrels at Zeke’s store and get bananas and bamboo. Make 6 monkey cages with a bamboo knife 4. Return to Rambridge and talk to Duke Horacio. Head to the next location and set a trap there: Rambridge Church (Father Aerek) Outside the Rambridge General Store (Donnie) Bob’s Ax (Bob) Farmer’s Sheep Enclosure Fred (Sheep) Mill Lane Mill’s North Cow Field (cow) Rambridge West of swamp (unicorn) 6. After catching all the monkeys, return to the Duke. Join Duke, Awowogay, Sieg, Mofina and Ernedo in the dining room. The OSRS 8th birthday event is complete!

Rewards from OSRS Birthday Event 2021

Completing this birthday event will give you the following benefits: Cursed Banana OSRS Banana Cape (for Members) Two Famous Half-Full Wine Jugs You can also earn benefits from previous birthday and commemorative events.

We hope that the OSRS 8th Birthday Guide will help you complete this event. What’s more, you can enjoy all the other OSRS guides and updates on our site RSorder.com every day. And welcome to always get cheap OSRS Gold and RuneScape Gold at RSorder.

