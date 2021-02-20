The bad news is that the OnePlus 9 specs are completely revealed





I was hoping for the OnePlus 9 handset to arrive next month, but at this rate, little surprise remains. The latest leak is from TechDroider and has posted four screenshots revealing the internal specs of OnePlus 9.

The tweets may contain more information than most people need or want, including details such as current battery temperature, so put the data in the list of the most useful details below. I summarized it.

OnePlus 9 Specs 6.55 inch, 2400 x 1080 120Hz display Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 (“Lahaina”) 8GB RAM 128GB storage 12MP rear camera 4MP front camera 4,500mAh battery 65W charger

At first glance, the specs of these cameras may seem a bit low. Especially given that both the OnePlus 8 and 8T include the same camera’s 48MP and 16MP specs, these are inferred to be the resolution of the photo after quad pixels. In other words, imagine that the camera offers the same number of megapixels as the previous generation. 12×4 will be 48MP and 4×4 will reach 16MP.

However, on paper, this means that there is little difference between the OnePlus 9 and last year’s OnePlus 8 specifications, even less than the OnePlus 8T, which shares the same 120Hz screen and battery capacity. All three phones have the same screen size, resolution, RAM, and onboard storage.

Of course, the big difference is in the main SoC. Both OnePlus 8 devices last year used the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, but this year’s model is set to use the Snapdragon 888 chipset.

Given the same processor jump that Samsung made between the Galaxy S20 and S21, there’s a pretty good idea of ​​what it translates into in terms of performance. In our benchmark. The 888 chip has improved multi-core performance by just under 5%, but in reality it can achieve the best fps in 3D games.

Still, with such modest performance improvements and valuable small changes in core specs, it’s unlikely that OnePlus 9 will need to be upgraded when it comes out next month. But this could work for Chinese companies. A relatively secure upgrade to a basic cell phone allows buyers to turn to the more expensive OnePlus 9 Pro with 12GB of RAM and the rumored Hasselblad camera.

