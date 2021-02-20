Nintendo Direct February 2021 Summary





More than 530 days have passed since the introduction of true Nintendo Direct (yes … this is the actual stats eavesdropped on the last few days). So when Nintendo announced that it would be back on February 17, 2021, gamers around the world were enthusiastic about speculation about what would appear in the showcase. Nintendo responded to some inquiries, noting that there was smash news. Otherwise, the sky goes beyond its limits and illuminates most of life. The actual event delighted some fans and disappointed others. Now let’s summarize what happened in these 50 minutes of magic!

Nintendo led in a trailer featuring the characters and world of Xenoblade 2. The main character, Rex, laments that his fellow Pila has disappeared. A rex search montage shows that he is visiting a familiar figurine from the game. He finally found Pila who apologized for disappearing because he received an invitation to Smash Brothers! Yes, the whole charade was to announce the latest characters from Fighter Pass 3, Aegis Spira, and Mithra! Super Smash Bros. uses a sword to get another fighter that’s okay in the world!

After disturbing it, Shinya Takahashi welcomes us to the first Nintendo Direct in 2021. He shows that today’s showcase will be a feature title that will come to Switch after the calendar year. Some highlights include Fall Guys, Outer Worlds, Samurai Warriors 5, and Legend of Mana. The eyebrows entry in this first batch of these announcements will be two games from the Famicom Tantei Club. Originally released in Japan as the Famicom Tantei Club, these games have never been released in the West.

Monster Hunter returned to Switch with Monster Hunter Rise and now has a Spider, thank you Patrick! Arachnophobia aside, we’re releasing a special edition console and pro controller for Nintendo’s guessing scalper, so this release also brings new hardware for people to buy.

When the Mario Golf Super Rush is announced, the plumber who does everything but fixes the clogs returns to the tee. Motion control, speed golf mode in which all players play at the same time, and story mode seem to indicate that this is a more robust Mario sports title than the slightly less functional Mario Tennis Aces.

With the release of ports such as Tales from the Borderlands, Capcom Arcade Stadium, Plants Vs Zombies Battle for the Neighborhood Complete Edition, and Miitopia, third-party titles will be introduced one after another. Two titles that stand out in this batch are Neon White, a shooter that uses cards to trigger actions and enhance movement, and No More, the latest mainline adventure for nerdy assassin Travis Touchdown. ★ It is Heroes 3.

Nintendo Direct will not occur if a title with an esoteric name has not been announced. Winners of this direct will proceed to the project triangle strategy. A new 2D-HD strategy RPG by the makers of Octopath Traveler. Fight in the Saltilon War while playing one of the factions through the resources of the Norzeria continent! Player decisions affect how the event progresses and the characters that can be hired. For those who don’t mind the weird tentative title, get the title now as the team releases a debut demo and asks for player feedback in future research, which is a move made for Octopath Traveler. I can.

Players certainly can’t blame the switch on Nintendo’s gaming-only machines, as another montage of third-party announcements will be played. This is not one of EA (Knockout City, Apex Legends) but two multiplayer games, editing the title of three 3D Ninja Gaiden, Season Pass of Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity, super that triggers roguelike games It features a physical release of Giant’s thirst.

Finally, Takahashi announced the arrival of Eiji Aonuma, and it seems that the news of The Legend of Zelda Beech was finally awaited. Aonuma pulls a rug from underneath us to reveal details about the follow-up to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. This frankness aside, the disappointment is refreshing and consistent with Shigeru Miyamoto’s famous quote on delays. Our comfort is probably the HD remake of Skyward Sword, one of the franchise’s most infamous titles. Nintendo put all the eggs in the game’s motion control basket and didn’t pan out the bet. The title also had a bug that broke the game, which is not an easy way for players to fix saves. Aonuma pointed out that the power of the switch console needs to improve game execution and make motion control an option. Moreover, while trying out the game seems like a very nasty plea, Aonuma reiterated that the features found in Breath of the Wild first appeared in the series with this title. Despite this skepticism, I think Ill is forking $ 60 for a remake and more than $ 80 for a special Joy-Con edition.

The final announcement was Splatoon 3, which was released by Nintendo in a very quiet and different tone trailer. The only new screams are those of strange bug-eyed fish chasing your squid kid. Otherwise, it’s a paint-based shooter.

Overall, this Direct had a title for everyone, from kids (DC Super Hero Girls: Teen Power) to older gamers (Ghosts’n Goblins and the Resurrection of Goblins). In addition to Breath of the Wild 2, there are notable no-shows such as Bayonetta 3 and Metroid Prime 4. You will rarely be disappointed with your presentation. Sure, it’s not without titles to buy and play on Switch. That’s perfectly fine.

