Top Story: Fixed iOS 14.5 Beta changes, iPhone 13 rumors, and Apple Watch charging issues





Apple has been tweaking it during the iOS 14.5 beta test, and it looks like some great changes will be made to the update once it’s released to the public in a month or so.

This week we also released a watchOS bugfix update for Series 5 and Series SE owners, addressing a serious issue that could prevent the watch from charging after entering power reserve mode, but some iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini hardware no longer need repair Replacement of the entire unit. Read below to learn more about these stories, iPhone 13 rumors, iPhone tips and tricks and more! All new features in iOS 14.5 Beta 2

This week, Apple seeded a second beta version of iOS 14.5 and iPad OS 14.5 as a developer and public beta tester. The second beta adds several new features, including new emojis, options for Apple Music subscribers to share lyrics on platforms such as iMessage and Instagram, and new actions for taking screenshots with shortcut apps. It has been. We’ve rounded up everything new in this beta, including hidden code changes.

iOS 14.5 and iPad OS 14.5 include the ability to unlock the iPhone with the Apple Watch while wearing the mask, 5G support in dual SIM mode for the iPhone 12 model, features like Apple Maps’ new Waze, and more. It’s packed with many other features. , And AirPlay 2 Streaming for Apple Fitness + Workouts now work in the second beta.

iOS 14.5 and iPad OS 14.5 will be released to all users in late March or early April, but anyone can sign up for a public beta tester for free and get to all these new features early. You can access it.

watchOS 7.3.1 has been released with fixes for Apple Watch Series 5 and Apple Watch SE charging issues

In this week’s new support document, Apple experienced an issue where “a few customers” of Apple Watch Series 5 or Apple Watch SE models running watchOS 7.2 or 7.3 had their watches not charging after entering the power reserve. Said.

According to Apple, customers with an Apple Watch showing this issue can contact Apple Support to set up a repair by mail for free. Apple has also released watchOS 7.3.1. This prevents this issue from occurring on unaffected Apple Watch Series 5 or Apple Watch SE units.

The second beta version of watchOS 7.4 and tvOS 14.5 is also seeded by developers and public beta testers.

The iPhone 13 is rumored to include an always-on display with 120Hz ProMotion, astrophotography, and the more powerful MagSafe.

It’s still months away from the so-called iPhone 13 lineup, but rumors about the potential features of the device are beginning to emerge.

The latest word is that in collaboration with the YouTube channel EverythingApplePro, a leaker who shared the features of the iPhone 13, such as an always-on display with the long-awaited 120Hz refresh rate, improved camera capabilities for astrophotography, and enhanced MagSafe magnets. From Max Weinbach. An improved frosted glass finish that keeps you “more grip” and “more comfortable” than the iPhone 12 model.

Weissbach has a track record of hits and misses on Apple rumors. He mistakenly claimed that the iPhone 12 model had a 120Hz display, and his rumors about 4K video recording at up to 240 fps didn’t come true last year, but exactly what the iPhone 12 model will be available. Revealed. In a new dark blue color.

According to Apple, some iPhone 12 hardware issues eliminate the need to replace the entire device.

In an internal note obtained by MacRumors this week, Apple has informed service providers that it will introduce a new same unit repair method for iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 models that indicate specific issues that typically require replacement of the entire unit. did.

According to Apple, technicians will repair the same unit for iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 models starting Tuesday, February 23, with problems with the logic board, Face ID system, or enclosure that can’t be turned on. Will be able to provide. Devices such as cracked rear glass. The new repair method will be available in all countries and regions where iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 are sold.

Genius Bars and Apple Authorized Service Providers will have access to a new “iPhone Rear System” part consisting of an iPhone rear enclosure with all components except the display and rear camera, including battery, logic board, Taptic Engine, and Face. It will be like. ID system etc.

For example, if a customer has an iPhone 12 mini with a cracked back glass, a technician can replace the entire back of the device with a new enclosure attached to the original display and rear camera. For this reason, your display and rear camera must be undamaged or dysfunctional for your device to be certified.

Useful iPhone Tips You May Not Know

One of the latest YouTube videos, with some useful tips and tricks for iPhone. These are worth checking out for both new and long-time users.

For example, did you know that you can create a quick shortcut to turn on low power mode when the battery drops to a certain percentage? Or did you know that you can use your Apple Watch as a finder when recording video on your iPhone? Check out the complete list of tips and tricks.Mark Zuckerberg reportedly told Facebook staff to “pain” Apple over a privacy dispute.

Starting with iOS 14.5, iPadOS 14.5, and tvOS 14.5, Apple requires apps to request and receive permission from users to track activity across other apps and websites for targeted advertising purposes. We will implement new privacy measures.

Facebook has criticized the move loudly, claiming that Apple’s tracking changes will have a financial impact on small businesses. In fact, the Wall Street Journal reported this week that Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg told internal aides and team members that his company needed to “pain” Apple in response to tracking changes. It was.

Several other advertising companies have decided to move forward with Apple’s changes and help advertisers understand how to use user data in an “Apple-friendly way” with the new Post-IDFA Alliance. Was formed.

MacRumors Newsletter

Every week, we publish an e-mail newsletter like this to cover Apple’s top articles. This applies to all the major topics we’ve covered so far, and is a great way to get a bite-sized summary to bring together related articles into a larger one. Picture view.

Therefore, if you want to deliver top stories like the summary above to your email inbox every week, subscribe to our newsletter.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos