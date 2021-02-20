The application deadline for Healthspark Accelerator is February 26th | Business





From the staff report

TRAVERSE CITY Business Incubator 20 Fathoms is creating HealthSpark Accelerator, a new free accelerator program for digital and telemedicine startups.

20Fathoms is committed to strengthening the rural community and economy of northwestern Michigan by providing programs and resources that foster technology, innovation and entrepreneurship, said Lauren Bigelow, executive director of 20Fathoms, in a release. I am.

Healthcare is one of the most important industries to support rural innovation and helps provide world-class healthcare solutions to rural patients through advanced technology. I was excited to start HealthSpark Accelerator with this incredible speaker slate.

Pre-seed, seed, and A-round digital and telemedicine companies that want to hone their value propositions, expand their knowledge of healthcare systems, and significantly expand their networks can sign up for HealthSpark Accelerator. The application deadline is February 26th. Apply at 20fathoms.org/accelerator # apply.

Those who choose to participate will work with healthcare professionals on topics such as supply chain, reimbursement, IT, regulation, clinical application, business justification, budgeting, venture capital, and strategic investors. Learn how to bridge the gap between operations and delivery.

Jack Miner, president of Health Spark at 20 Fathoms, says digital and telemedicine startups often offer advanced life-changing, life-saving technologies, but a foothold in the highly complex and traditional healthcare industry. It can be difficult to build.

Through HealthSpark Accelerator, startup leaders learn important information on how to successfully deploy their products to payers, providers, and strategic partners. They graduate from accelerators in a position to deliver their products to those who need them sooner.

The keynote will be open to the public.

Speakers include world leaders in innovation, community medicine and digital medicine. CaseyCowell, co-founder of US Robotics. Principal, Boomerang Catapult; Director of Global Healthcare Solutions, Aashima Gupta, Google Cloud. Salim Hasham, Director and Global Head of Google’s Business Transformation Partnerships. James Nichols, Partner and Managing Director of Fitz Roy Health. Peter Rasmussen, MD, Chief Clinical Officer, Cleveland Clinic / Amwell Digital Health Joint Venture; Quinn Solomon, Partner, Bain & Company; Sarah Sossong, Vice President of Virtual Care and Winter Street Ventures at the Commonwealth Care Alliance.

HealthSpark Accelerator is designed to help digital and telemedicine start-ups navigate the complex healthcare industry and successfully introduce their products to payers, strategies and providers. The 12-week virtual program covers key topics that help healthcare technology companies grow.

It will be held from April 12th to June 30th.

Pre-seed, seed, and A-round digital and telemedicine companies are invited to participate. Opportunities are also available for local healthcare providers, mentors, angels and venture investors, businesses and strategic partners.

Accelerator sponsors are Munson Healthcare, Boomerang Catapult, Casey Cowell Charitable Fund, Jim & Diana Huckle Family Foundation, AXIOS HR, Northwestern Michigan College, and Ford Insurance Agency.

For more information, please visit 20fathoms.org/accelerator. 20Fathoms is a membership organization that works with innovators, creatives, technicians, entrepreneurs and in-house entrepreneurs to provide incubation services, coworking spaces and a variety of resources. Led by a team of entrepreneurs, investors, startups and technology veterans, this team provides educational programs, funding opportunities and access to a nationwide network.

