The best hair growth products in 2021





It takes a lot of patience to grow your hair. What can reduce the frustration of the process (and potentially speed things up) is a special product for hair growth. Whether you’re looking for supplements, serums, or other treatments, there are many products that can help promote hair health and target problems such as hair loss and thinning. To screen out the product options and find out what really helps, I talked to a dermatologist to find out what was worth trying and what could be skipped.

Problems such as hair loss and thinning hair may be associated with the underlying health problem. Therefore, if you have problems with hair loss, it is advisable to consult your doctor first. According to Dr. Caren Campbell, a San Francisco-based board-certified dermatologist, there are many types of hair loss, and the first step in getting proper treatment is to identify your type. “There are many forms of hair loss, some of which are temporary, some of which are slow-growing, and some of which are permanent and scarred. If you know what type of hair loss you are experiencing, it is best. It can be treated well, “says Campbell.

What Causes Hair Loss and Thinning Hair?

Hair loss and thinning are complex. Therefore, it is necessary to have a medical professional evaluate it to identify the cause and find an appropriate treatment. According to Campbell, some forms of hair loss are associated with autoimmune diseases and we would like to rule out that as well. Other potential causes are medication-induced hair loss, anemia, or thyroid problems. “Conclusion-There is no one-size-fits-all treatment for all forms of hair loss. You must first know what form of hair loss you have, what the cause is, and then treat it with that information.” Campbell says.

“Depending on the type of hair loss you are experiencing, [doctors] You may be able to diagnose it with just your medical history and a scalp / hair test. However, for additional information, it may be advisable to have a clinical and / or biopsy. Once diagnosed, treatment options can be narrowed down to ingredients specifically designed to help with the type of hair loss, “said Dr. Elyse Love, a New York City-based board-certified dermatologist. I have.

If you need more support for hair growth, we have carefully selected the following products based on expert opinion from dermatologists and based on research and reviews from online retailers such as Sephora and Ulta. If you have hair loss or thinning hair, check with your doctor first. If you decide that a commercial product will help, the following options may help.

Begamur

Vegamour GRO Hair Serum is a vegan and plant-based option for hair growth support serum. Essence contains “vegan photoactive” ingredients such as mung beans, curcumin, and red clover. According to the brand, results may be displayed within 3-4 months of consistent use. If you are interested in combining serums with supplements and other products, Vegamour offers a full line of complementary products other than serums.

Kerastase

This Kerastase serum is recommended by Sephora’s best-selling and Chicago Maxine Salon stylist Sherry Agile. If you need healthy hair, you also need a healthy scalp. According to Aguirre, this serum is a good start. “It gives the scalp a healthy place for hair to grow. We need to use the same approach to the scalp, just as we use serum on the face,” she said. Told CNET.

Neutrafor

Nutrafor supplements are popular supplements for hair growth that contain nutrients that support metabolism, stress, hormones, inflammation and nutrition. According to the brand, all these areas are important for hair health. Dr. Campbell recommends supplements, but states that they do not help with all types of hair loss. Dr. Love also recommends supplements in addition to consulting a doctor about the causes of hair loss.

Him’s

Minoxidil is the main component of Rogaine and is recommended by both Dr. Love and Dr. Campbell for hair loss and thinning. “This can help with more chronic forms of androgenetic and female pattern baldness, and stress-related alopecia called telogen effluvium,” says Dr. Campbell. Keep in mind that this is a generalization. Dr. Campbell also recommends seeking medical attention first to help resolve the underlying health problem.

Another brand with the same active ingredients as Rogaine is Hims, which sells 5% minoxidil drops for $ 15.

Bibiscar

Viviscal is another supplement formulated for hair growth that contains a blend of vitamins and minerals, including zinc, vitamin C and other herbs. “Viviscal and Nutrafol are well-studied supplements for pattern alopecia in women and men, but they are ineffective for all forms of hair loss,” says Dr. Campbell.

Ham nutrition

Ham Hair Sweet Hair Growth Vegan Me contains biotin, folic acid, vitamin B12, zinc, and, according to the brand, Fo-Ti, an herb traditionally used in Chinese herbs for hair and scalp health. I am. Gummies also contain para-aminobenzoic acid (PABA), also known as vitamin B10, which the brand says helps maintain hair color and prevent gray hair.

Ulta

One of the best-selling and top-reviewed products in the Ulta hair growth category, Bondi Boost Intensive Growth Spray has a 4.8 star rating out of nearly 3,000 views. A daily spray that can be used on wet and dry hair instead of essences and oils that are difficult to apply. You massage the product with your fingers and leave it on.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informative purposes only and is not intended to provide health or medical advice. Always consult your doctor or other qualified healthcare provider if you have any questions about your medical condition or health goals.

