Bloomer team working with “very famous” publishers for the next horror game





The Bloober Team shared a recent interview. The team says it’s working with “famous” publishers for the next game.

The Bloober Team is making fun of working on the upcoming new Silent Hillgame.

The team reports that the new game is working with a very well-known publisher, and fans are speculating about the results.

New interview with CEO sheds some light

In a new interview, Bloomer Team CEO Piotr Babieno states that he is learning and working on existing horror IP with the help of a well-known publisher.

In addition to the same, he said fans would be pretty happy with the results, but they have to be really patient as the development team is still working.

“In fact, we’ve been working on this amazing horror IP project for over a year. It’s working with a very well-known game publisher. I don’t know who it is now. What the project is. I don’t know if there is, but when people realize that we’re working on it, they’ll be amazed at the results, “Babieno said.

On Thursday afternoon, industry insider Nibel spoke and confirmed the interview on Twitter. The comment section of Twitter is full.

Bloober Team (The Medium) CEO Piotr Babieno says the team has been working on another horror IP with “a very well-known game publisher” for over a year.

Future games may also include more action elements https://t.co/BrnKgIpv5e pic.twitter.com/4SoetDfybg

-Nibellion (@Nibellion) February 18, 2021

Fans are guessing a new “Silent Hill” game

Each fan is guessing his guess, and the Blue Bar team says they are working on a new Silent Hill project with the Konami team. VGC reported that Konami is working with a “famous” Japanese studio in a new horror game.

The Bloober team has worked on a variety of games such as Layers of Fears, Observer, and even The Medium. In another recent interview, Akira Yamaoka, the man behind both the Medium and Silent Hill soundtracks, states that he is actively working on the developer’s second game at the time.

In fact, the Bloomer Team has always been positive about new releases for classic survival horror IP. From recent job listings, we all know that the Bloomer team is working on a “big new project.” It may be more focused on combat than the studio’s recent efforts.

As a fan, watch what the Bloomer team finally put up on, as it could technically check out in a new Silent Hill game at work or refer to millions of other franchises. need to do it.

IGN / YouTube screenshot image provided

