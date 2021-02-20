Leaked reports show that Pfizer’s vaccine significantly reduces covid-19 infections in Israel





Pfizer did not confirm the authenticity of the research document. Its lead authors are Sharon Alroy-Preis, Head of Public Health, Ministry of Health of Israel, and Eric Haas, a scholar of the Ministry. In addition, the study included eight researchers from Pfizer, including epidemiologists Farid Khan and John McLaughlin, and infectious disease expert David Sewardrow, who previously belonged to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Conducted by a team of ..

The study represents the first joint report by the Ministry of Health and Pfizer since Israel reached an agreement earlier this year to share vaccination data in exchange for a stable dose supply.

This collaboration is part of Pfizer’s extensive efforts to track how a vaccine named Comirnaty works in large populations. Earlier this week, the company conducted a MIT Technology Review studying the actual efficacy of the vaccine in several locations around the world, including Israel, especially looking at actual data from Israel to see the potential of the vaccine to protect it from infection. He said he understands the impact. 19 It arises from a new subspecies. The Pfizers vaccine, like the Moderna vaccine, another mRNA vaccine approved for use in the United States and Europe, will be injected twice with messenger RNA to carry information about the virus to recognize and fight the infection. To train people’s immune system.

The new findings are in close agreement with recent individual announcements from two large Israeli medical institutions, Maccabi Healthcare Services and Clalit Health Services, which together care for 80% of Israelis. I will.

On February 14, Ran Balicer, director of innovation and research at Israel’s largest HMO, Clalit, found evidence collected from 1.2 million members in the real world a week after the second dose of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine. He said it clearly shows that it is very effective.

Other analyzes show a reduction in serious infections and deaths among the first vaccinated older Israelis, but a reduction among unvaccinated Israelis under the age of 44. not.

An Israeli report found observations made during the three weeks of January and February that allowed researchers to compare the health records of unvaccinated people with those who received a second shot more than a week ago. Explains. We then compared groups for five covid-19 outcomes: infection, symptoms, hospitalization, serious hospitalization, and death. According to an unpublished study, the vaccine was about 93% effective in preventing symptomatological covid-19. Pfizer and its partner, the German biotechnology company BioNTech, found 95% efficacy in a clinical trial conducted in 2020. A national study also showed that hospitalization and mortality were reduced by the same amount in the vaccinated group.

Since Israel is testing people fairly comprehensively, researchers can also estimate that the vaccine is 89.4% effective in completely preventing detectable infections, including asymptomatic infections. I did.

This finding is new and suggests that vaccines may help to strongly suppress the spread of the virus among people and end the outbreak. Pfizer and Israeli researchers say they are watching closely. The authors write that Israel offers a unique opportunity to observe the national impact of increased immunity epidemics on Sars-Cov-2 infection. Eric Topol, a doctor at Scripps Research in California who reviewed this document, states that the prevention of infection here illustrates the effect of the vaccine on asymptomatic infections that we are not sure about.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos