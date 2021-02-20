Nvidia really needs to revamp its entire Ampere graphics card lineup





Earlier this week, Nvidia announced that it would limit the cryptocurrency mining performance of the RTX 3060 to reduce minor demand for future graphics cards. I’m still not sure how effective this is, but it’s a step in the right direction, and Nvidia really needs to go further.

As discovered by Tom’s Hardware, the pre-embargo Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 is reported to have arrived. This suggests that Nvidia’s limits may not be advanced enough, but I can’t say how well the graphics card works for any workload. Get it for testing.

But even if Nvidia’s limits aren’t too limiting to crypto mining performance, anything that helps people get a new graphics card without paying exorbitant aftermarket markup is in my eyes. Is a good decision. I just want to see Nvidia take it a step further.

(Image credit: Future) It’s almost time for a super card

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super, RTX 2060 Super, and RTX 2080 Super all appeared in July 2019, about 10 months after the launch of the first Nvidia Turing lineup in September 2018.

I don’t think so, but the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 went on sale five months ago on September 17, 2020. So it’s time to start guessing what Nvidia will do to update its lineup in the middle of its life. It was Turing.

Rumors about an updated version of the Ampere graphics card began to emerge, as when Nvidia announced its first lineup. The words of the 20GB version of the RTX 3080 and the 16GB RTX 3070 have been wildfired in recent months, despite countless reports of cancellations, even if these cards were present from the beginning. ..

However, this is a problem. That’s exactly what we need.

I’ve talked about in the past that the announcement of Nvidia on the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 with 12GB of VRAM can confuse many potential buyers. For example, if someone sees the RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti sitting on adjacent shelves and doesn’t know much about graphics cards, one might think that the former is a more powerful product. Not unrealistic.

It highlights the importance of reading reviews, but when talking about products that may be purchased on the shelves of local retailers, the urge that customers may experience worse than when they make them. buy.

(Image credit: future) What you need

It’s no secret that cryptocurrency miners have begun to buy large numbers of Nvidia Ampere graphics cards, pushing prices to astronomical prices. In fact, PC gamers are at a stage where they can’t recommend Nvidia (or AMD) graphics cards at current rates. Nvidia needs to intervene, as well as the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060.

With the announcement of Nvidia and the announcement that the RTX 3060 will be equipped with driver-level handbrake to limit mining performance, GeForce Bryan Del Rizzo’s global PR director Nvidia has appeared on Twitter to see what’s happening. I made it clear.

Hello Ryan. It’s not just a driver. There is a secure handshake between the driver, RTX 3060 silicon, and the BIOS (firmware) to prevent the hash rate limiter from being removed. February 19, 2021

Therefore, the restrictions Nvidia has applied to the Nvidia RTX 3060 appear to be down to the silicon level to prevent miners from flashing the BIOS and avoiding it, so Nvidia needs to release a new version of the existing graphics card. there is. Prevent them from being acquired by miners.

A known Nvidia leaker @ kopite7kimi discovered by Wccftech suggests that Nvidia may be planning to release a new version of all GPUs in its lineup since Nvidia’s news about the RTX 3060 limitation. I’m guessing. This is exactly what Nvidia should do, given that it’s still a bit early to see the RTX 3080 Super in action.

Thanks, I need to explain it. 🤔 New specs may not show up, but all old specs have new SKUs. It is possible. February 19, 2021

Nvidia must definitely use this mining brake as an opportunity to refurbish its product line with the new Super Card. Team Green can also be used as an opportunity to improve the memory capacity of older Ampere cards. I contacted Nvidia for comment on this. I will update this article as more details become available.

With the introduction of the RTX 3080 Super and RTX 3070 Super later this year, we’d love to see you use this brake to get the GPU in the hands of gamers who are stressed about mashing up Newegg’s F5 keys. All inventory will disappear within seconds.

Cryptocurrency miners aren’t the only reason why RTX 3000 graphics cards are sold out everywhere. The demand for some of the best graphics cards we’ve ever seen is really high. Also, given the inventory shortages that game consoles are experiencing, it’s not that extreme, but with rising aftermarket prices, it’s unlikely that one solution will make it easy to buy a new graphics card. ..

But if you look at sites like StockX that resellers can use to sell off high-demand items, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Founders Edition sells for almost three times the MSRP. The PS5 is only $ 250 higher than the retail price on the same site.

I’m not saying that making Nvidia Ampere’s lineup unattractive to miners is a magical bullet that solves the current inventory situation. But if the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 can be reduced to a more reasonable price, Nvidia’s best graphics card in years may actually be worth buying again.

