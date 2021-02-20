Persona 5 Strikers Review: Phantom Sieves returns to action-packed sequel-Eugene Sowah





The highly beloved Phantom Sieves of Hearts is back, but not the same way that persona fans expected. This time around the developers, P-Studio worked with Omega Force to give Persona 5 the famous Musou treatment and create a spin-off for the Persona 5 striker.

Persona 5 Strikers reunites the hero’s Ragtag band just four months after the end of Persona 5. Skipping the event from Royal, Phantom Sieves arranges a camping trip during the summer vacation and uses a popular app called EMMA to prepare. On their way to collecting supplies, they pass by an up-and-coming idol called Alice. Alice gives Joker a card that requires her to enter Code Wonderland into the EMMA app for a special event she is hosting.

Persona 5 Strikers mix things up for a new take in the series

When you do this, Joker, Morgana, and Ryuji will be transferred to an alternative version of Tokyo called Prison, like the palace of the previous game. Here they have to fight Shadows and Jail Monarch, an alternative version of Alice, thus throwing the Phantom Sheave into another adventure.

Persona 5 Strikers tries to introduce new ideas, but the concept is the same as in previous games, where adversaries corrupt and create their own alternative reality. However, there have been minor changes here that allow prison monarchs to rule the people of the real world, forcing Phantom Sheaves to travel all over Japan and stop them.

The original character of Persona 5 takes on a swarm of enemies

The story of Persona 5 Strikers isn’t as compelling or exciting as its predecessor, but moving away from the Tokyo setting is a great move for bold new characters such as Sophia and Zenkichi to join the series.

Striker beginners can sometimes get lost due to the large number of references to back stories and events of characters from previous games that are rarely explained. However, while players can enjoy the whole story without prior knowledge, skits and jokes of many characters can be annoying.

The Persona 5 Strikers still seem to be in awe of the UI and menu, while maintaining their smooth punchy style and surreal color scheme. Each cutscene and special move is carefully choreographed to capture the individuality of each character. In this respect, the striker still feels like a persona game and hasn’t lost its appeal. However, it can be difficult to track your movements in a bright and flashy chaos.

No matter which dubbing you choose, it’s great because the voice acting is top notch and there are still lots of fun long winding cutscenes. Striker’s keeps its shape faithful with a very energetic soundtrack that includes original songs and remixes. It hasn’t reached the same level as the Persona 5s soundtrack, but it’s still top tier.

The boss battle is different this time, but I am still surprised

In terms of performance, from a PS4 perspective, the game runs comfortably at 60Fps. Even if multiple enemies attacked me at once, I only experienced one or two drops during 30 hours of play. This is great.

The main feature of the Warriors game is combat, but Omega Force and P Studio still feel like a JRPG because they hold some of their predecessor elements well.

Fans will immediately notice a change in penetration that feels very different from the palace. In Persona 5, players need to manage their magic and health with the utmost care on calendar days. Players are now free to enter and leave almost any prison without penalty, and their character will be fully restored. I don’t care about this reduced approach. The pressure may be relieved in some parts, but players still have to prepare for multiple battles and some seriously long boss battles.

Your favorite character like Morgana is back

The prison itself is not as original as the palace, but it still has a theme that corresponds to the monarch. However, the main purpose has changed, as players do not compete with time to reach the treasure, but instead release the desires of those in prison. Players will fight in several areas and collect three cores to pave the way before confronting the prison monarch. A great addition is that the prison is much larger than the palace and there are plenty of places to explore and treasures to find.

Players can also explore the various places Phantom Sheave visits on road trips, purchase items, and collect information about their next target. Each place isn’t as visually exciting or fleshy as it used to be, but it’s great to be able to learn about the places you’ve visited and collect recipes.

Perhaps to disappoint many fans, Persona 5 Strikers has also abolished the Confidants system, which allows the protagonist to build relationships with other characters and gain more abilities and bonus items. However, although it is not a replacement for Confidants, there is a bond system that allows players to earn individual perks such as status boosts and enhancements.

Each character has its own abilities

While still feeling like a persona game, the Strikers made some major changes. And the focus shifted to fleshed out combat. Some of these exclusions shouldn’t be missed, but beginners should actually try Persona 5 and Royal to experience what they missed.

Combat in Persona 5 Strikers isn’t the same as any other warriors game, but it’s a great blend of hack and slash action and RPG elements. The battle begins when the player interacts with the enemy, so the player can dodge the battle as long as it doesn’t help the story progress.

However, a good return feature is stealth attacks. This will allow you to attack again before the battle begins.

All characters are back and almost usable from the beginning, but beginners really don’t know their expertise, so it’s a fire test, especially in boss battles.

Players can build a party of four characters and exchange them on the fly while the other characters are controlled by the AI. Each character has its own characteristics and master art. For example, Ryuji has a strong charge attack and Yusuke focuses on the counter.

The elements of the previous game are back

Each character has different abilities, but the most convenient ability is to be able to swap personas with the joker on the spot. You can easily defeat various enemies by changing the entire skill set. This is a great skill to have, but it can mean that the player sticks to him for most of the fighting and shouldn’t actually try other fighting.

Combat consists primarily of linking combos using the attack button and ending with a special move. The final attack on the combo depends on the number of attacks that occur before it. There is also a dodge button that is useful in all fast paced combat. Many signature moves are back. Staggering enemies allows players to use spectacular showtime attacks and all attacks. The battle stops only when the player activates the persona and casts a magical spell on the shadow.

Enemies vary, and even in hard mode most enemies are relatively dull. They can use their skills to inflict illness and, in some cases, prolong the fighting longer than necessary. The boss battle is also quite pulled out due to the huge health gauge that comes with it.

The fighting was fun and it looked great, in this case leaving the turn-based system worked very well. The mechanic doesn’t understand the details, but it’s enough to prevent repeated battles.

Another big change is how players get new personas. Instead of negotiating with them and joining you, players can pick up masks that they may drop in battle and recruit them. The velvet room is back and you can fuse your personas. The number of accessible daemons is not as high as Persona 5, but it is still huge. The process has also been slightly improved, allowing you to instantly level up and increase individual stats.

verdict

Fans and critics may find it a bit strange not to follow the same winning formula, as Persona 5 and Royal have established themselves as JRPG tycoons. However, Persona 5 Strikers is a great follow-up to the series and one of the best games developed by Omega Force. It feels more like a spin-off than a complete sequel to the epic story of Persona 5, but fans and newcomers stay true to the roots of the JRPG, but with the right story and great changes to the original mechanics. You can enjoy this new direction.

Persona 5 Striker will be released for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC on February 23rd.

