Here’s what Bill Gates does and doesn’t do to combat climate change:





Climate change is a global challenge by definition, and in his new book, How to Avoid Climate Disasters, Bill Gates is a solution that requires full response, including governments, businesses, institutions and individuals. Explains the measures.

But as one of the wealthiest people in the world, a frank backer of innovation, the largest private owner of US farmland, and a person who recognizes Paul Bunyan-sized carbon dioxide emissions, Gates emits greenhouse gases. I also take personal steps to deal with this.

He created Breakthrough Energy, a comprehensive organization that includes a range of investment, innovation, and policy initiatives. He is the founder of TerraPower, a company that develops next-generation nuclear and energy storage. He promised to offset his carbon emissions through the cost of purchasing green aviation fuel and removing carbon directly from the air.

In this book, Gates also shares what other individuals can do to combat climate change.

When I talk to people about climate change, I almost always get the same question: what can I do to help?

Bill Gates (@BillGates) February 19, 2021

However, despite Gates increasing investment in climate-related initiatives, critics have said that his foundation has successfully invested in fossil fuel profits and recent private jet companies. He points out the shortcomings of his behavior, such as struggling to do it.

In a recent interview about his book, I geoengineer Gates with his role in the climate crisis, the situation in TerraPower, and the controversial strategy of helping cool the planet through anthropogenic changes in the atmosphere. Asked how he sees his thoughts about. The five points from that conversation are:

He works more on climate, but focuses on global health through the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

According to Gates, he was an expert on the malaria and vaccine plant teams and planned to maintain his commitment. And in return, the impact is astounding. Parents may also choose to have fewer children as their children grow healthier. Therefore, there is a climate link between improving health and launching voluntary family planning tools.

Our Foundation is also the largest funder of climate adaptation for our agricultural activities. And that often involves giving these self-sufficient farmers better seeds to cope with droughts, floods, and higher temperatures.

In a way to avoid climate disasters, Bill Gates illustrates a difficult course that may be feasible

The Foundation supports climate through health and reproductive health and agricultural activities, but it is not the main lens on which the Foundation’s funding is spent. It was spent saving lives, but I still think it’s very important.

Gates’ wealth is enormous, but is currently estimated at about $ 124 billion and cannot correct global warming.

In the case of climate change, even the money I have, if it all applies in this direction, I’ve invested $ 2 billion so far, and another $ 2 billion over the next five years. , Not enough to solve it.High-risk investment and philanthropy, and the role of creating programs such as: [Breakthrough Energys] Fellows, Ventures and Catalysts The role of philanthropy is to get things started, but it’s really a government policy [that] I need to carry this.

He made a limited investment in geoengineering, which may be it.

Geoengineering, it’s interesting because we don’t know enough about what the side effects of it are. And, at least, atmosphere is this important shared resource, so you need to understand the problem so that no one goes or goes unilaterally.

In extreme cases, if things get worse much faster than expected, you can use it to buy yourself the negative effects of 10 or 20 years. But still, it will be difficult to get the right type of government consensus on whether to do it. I think it’s constructive to get people in the lab to understand what works and some of the things we don’t understand about the world’s weather effects, but the money is very small. There is nothing compared to what Im put into other climatic regions.

I certainly don’t want [pursue geoengineering projects] alone. I want to feel like there were at least some countries and a wide range of scientists and others. Otherwise, it’s like mad scientist-type madness. I feel like I played my part in sowing a little seed in the field, and if others want to get in, it’s okay. I haven’t seen myself rise dramatically.

Extensive advances in green technology in transportation, electricity, agriculture, construction, and heating and cooling systems are the next level of challenge, and Gates is studying innovation.

If you just look at what happened in the fields of chips, software and the internet and think that such things can happen in the physical economy, it will confuse you. The speed and cost savings of such improvements are no other such area. In fact, even in medicine, it moves much slower than in the digital world. Still, in 10 years you will be able to do very dramatic things. And it’s a very hopeful space.

But now I was talking about some of the biggest economies physically. There has been little research and development in the last few decades, and little change. Still, he said it would change that very dramatically in 30 years. Therefore, it is certainly much more difficult than the progress made in other areas.

I think the template of finding smart people, having risk capital, funding basic R & D, and accelerating innovation by creating market-based price signals is very relevant. I had to learn about these new areas, read a lot of books, and meet a lot of experts. But my sense of how you drive innovation is part of what Im has brought to it, and that you can plan for the goals and energies of your supporters. Suggests.

Gates is bullish on nuclear power and is eager for the Bellevue-based company TerraPower to build a demo plant.

Congress created the Advanced Reactor Demonstration Program, which TerraPower participated in and won a major award for the $ 4 billion demo plant. And in the next five years, it will be built and show people economy and security.

The only scratch reactor design dating back to the 1950s allows you to use digital tools to simulate problems and actually optimize all these components. Despite all the waste and safety and nuclear proliferation concerns, nuclear power is currently failing mainly because of the high cost of building a nuclear reactor. It is not competitive, especially in places where natural gas is very cheap.

