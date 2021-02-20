Sony’s PS5 DualSense controller drift issue is a hardware issue





Sony PlayStation 5 (PS5) has some problems. There have been multiple reports of the DulaSense controller that came with the PS5, and some serious rocker drift issues have been reported. According to players, the DualSense controller has a stick drift issue and Sony has an update to fix it, but many have reported that the issue persists despite the update.

Sony is also working on a class action proceeding in this regard, and a law firm suing Sony is looking for a free replacement of the defective device.

Due to controller drift issues, game characters can also move without commands, changing camera angles and interrupting the game.

However, the issue here does not seem to be a hardware issue, but a software issue that can be fixed with an OTA update. According to iFixit, which disassembled the DualSense controller, drift issues can be related to four parameters: sensor wear, spring fatigue, material elongation, and junk such as moisture and dust.

According to the PS5 joystick maker Alps, the RKJXV potentiometer has an operating life of 2,000,000 cycles. According to iFixit’s professional calculations, gamers can reach 2,000,000 in about 4-7 months. This can cause the controller potentiometer to wear, which can result in the joystick being slightly off center. This is what gamers call drift.

In addition, if the springs in the joystick wear, the joystick cannot be reset, the plastic material may deteriorate over time, and other junk may accumulate. This can lead to inaccurate position feedback and drift issues.

Therefore, the only way to solve this problem is to replace the controller. The player restarted bluetooth, restarted the PS5, reset the DualSense controller and tried to fix the drift, but it didn’t work. Also, software updates are useless.

