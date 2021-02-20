One UI 3.0 / 3.1: Major new features of Galaxy device [Video]





Samsung’s commitment to updating devices at super-fast speeds is commendable, as the One UI 3.0 update is published much faster than any other time. We’ve jumped into the OneUI 3.0 and 3.1 upgrades to determine what the top new features really are.

Unfortunately, there are some here that are only available at the time of the One UI 3.1 update, not the standard 3.0 update. Basically, there is a 3.1 build to provide the Galaxy S21 with additional features not found on older devices. Some of these features may be included in older models, but are not guaranteed as they require some hardware.

With that in mind, we’ll best outline which of the top features we’ve chosen are from One UI 3.0 and 3.1, respectively. The deployment of One UI 3.1 isn’t very popular yet, but I’ve already seen the Galaxy S20 FE update, so I hope it won’t be long before the previous devices line up.

Video One UI 3.0 / 3.1: Major new features

Samsung has updated the long press home screen icon and access to quick actions or widgets in the latest One UI 3.1 build. Everyone knows that this feature was first introduced in Android Nougat, but Samsung has decided that some tweaks are needed and One UI 3.0 includes some minor tweaks. ..

To get started, the popup is a bit bigger than ever, and the overall layout has been improved, including accessible options such as adding to the home screen, uninstalling, and choosing to move. Menu options can be reversed in some cases. This can be tinkering with until you learn a new layout. That said, the visual aspects of the new popup are much better, and the option separation is better.

Always display adjustments and added options

If you have one of the best displays on the market, why aren’t there a lot of always-on display options? Now, Samsung has made some tweaks to the Always-on display in One UI 3.0 and 3.1 to make it one of the top new features added in the OS upgrade.

All AOD customization options and widgets you’ve come to know and love have been updated with the One UI 3.0 update. First there is a brand new Digital Wellbeing widget with internal improvements that seem to improve battery performance. If you’re trying to improve your smartphone usage, or at least suppress it, the Digital Wellbeing widget may be a really great option.

Incoming UI customization

Samsung has tweaked the incoming UI settings for those who are still receiving calls on their smartphones. If you don’t receive or make calls, being able to tweak or tweak the call UI may not be the top feature of One UI 3.0 or 3.1, but it’s nice to have the ability to tweak this fairly short splash screen.

You can also adjust the background and slightly change the appearance of your contacts when you receive a call. This is not what many other OEMs think. This may not always change your life, but it’s a little touch that makes a big difference for some people.

Detailed notification

Do I need more than a floating window to receive notifications on my Galaxy device? Well, with One UI 3.0, you can fine-tune and switch between “easy notifications” and “advanced notifications” to adjust the simplicity of incoming pings. Enhanced notifications also include bubble support. Bubble support itself may be considered a top One UI 3.0 or 3.1 feature when upgrading.

Simple notifications are probably better if you want to reduce distractions during working hours, but it’s much harder to miss detailed notifications. These large popups will benefit from additional features such as smart reply suggestions. It’s worth noting that edge lighting is now bundled with simple notifications rather than the larger advanced options.

Better audio control

Android audio control is an area where Samsung really excels. With One UI 3.0 and 3.1, one of Samsung’s key features has been reviewed and the rest of Android is embarrassing. When managing the volume level of each part of the OS and the wider system, the new floating window has a large slider for each individual audio level setting.

One of the larger displays is probably a bit above the original, but the controls allow you to manage each setting much more efficiently than the current “stock” implementation of Android 11. This is also where the live caption settings are hidden.

Smart home control

Android 11 comes with a new power menu that includes controls for smart home technology, but in normal Samsung fashion, there are some issues and “quirks”. First, the activation methods for quickly switching devices connected to Google Nest are not the same. Samsung has placed these quick toggles in the notification shade submenu.

After fully deploying the notification shade,[デバイス]You need to tap the option. If you have a device connected to Google Home Smart Technology or Samsung Smart Things, the toggle will be loaded here.

This is more convenient than jumping into a dedicated app for each item, but it’s probably an extra tap you don’t need. It’s still here, so don’t worry about the lack of a power menu panel. The only downside is that this is a One UI 3.1-specific feature. Therefore, at least for the time being, it will be limited to the Galaxy S21 series.

Google Discover feed

Finally, Samsung has removed Samsung Daily and adopted Google Discover Feed in the Core One UI 3.1 home screen. Unfortunately, this is not yet available in One UI 3.0. This means that only users of the Galaxy S21 can take advantage of this great feature.

The Quick News Feed is a collection of articles and videos that you find interesting and are available by swiping left from the “Main” home page view. We’ve also added Samsung Free to extend the non-functional Bixby Home with lots of frustrating ads and clickbait news. You can access this section by swiping further to the left, but we welcome the inclusion of Google Discover.

Director’s View

This camera has some powerful new tricks in One UI 3.1 that could be considered the top feature for advancing smartphone videographers. Have you ever needed a multicam setup without using multiple cameras? Well, Director’s View may be the answer to your prayers.

Virtually all the lenses included in your Galaxy smartphone can record at the same time as this new camera mode. Of course, it’s hard to handle both as a viewer and by the device itself. This feature is advertised as one of the new additions to One UI 3.1. This unfortunately means that it is currently limited to the Galaxy S21 series. Given the processing power that Samsung’s camera app may need to process up to 5 video streams at a time, I bet that it may not be drip-fed to many older models that are eligible to be updated.

Object eraser

Removing unwanted items, objects, or people from your photos without knowing how to use Photoshop can be difficult to learn. The One UI 3.1 gallery app adds a neat “object eraser” feature that allows you to effectively scrub things you don’t like, such as photos, objects and people.

Given that all this is done in machine learning, the end result is not bad. This is technically a “lab” feature, which means you’re not ready for prime time, but it’s a great thing that can help you clean up your photos without throwing them into Photoshop. It is an option.

One UI 3.0 / 3.1: What are your favorite or top features?

Does One UI 3.0 or 3.1 have the best features you can talk about lyrically all day long? If so, please let us know in the comments section below. If you’re using an older Samsung Galaxy device that doesn’t yet show the latest Android 11 build, let us know what you’re looking forward to trying.

