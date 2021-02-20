Quantitative Finance Technology Team Leader





Bloomberg Quantitative Financial Technology Team Leader Our products are backed by strong information. Combine data and context to get the big picture 24 hours a day for clients around the world. Global Data is responsible for providing this data, news and analysis quickly and accurately through innovative technology.

Our team: The Bloomberg Intelligence (BI) Data Engineering team is responsible for building systems that support the creation of critical market research. Whether you’re using a machine learning pipeline to estimate financial product data, design a system that translates into market-driven insights, or find a way for your colleagues to do the job more easily, The impact is seen daily. Our team works closely with the BI team to proactively identify client and business needs and build scalable solutions to meet them across the product.

We are looking for a tech-savvy and ambitious team leader to lead this brand new team at the crossroads of building strategic infrastructure and developing critical business strategies. This profession requires leading a team of skilled technical and financial data engineers and data scientists to drive the development of data products and content. This position requires extensive collaboration with global colleagues across all business units, including Bloomberg Intelligence, Business Manager, News, Sales & Analytics, and Engineering. You are an exemplary collaborator and an ambitious and experienced leader with a proven track record of defining and implementing strategies.

We trust you:

Design and implement strategies for financial data science research and experimentation to support a team of data engineers and data scientists Design and implement detailed domain-specific metrics from data and apply them to companies, industries, and macros. Contributes to the design of investment strategies associated with economic factors Multiple investment paradigms to manage the requirements of a set of dependent data products derived from a large portfolio of integrated data feeds on economic forecasts Support forecast efforts Our indicators and forecasts for investment themes that generate a series of economic insights reports related to trends that contribute to data sourcing strategies across industry data categories What you need: more than two years of expertise with technical or skilled financial personnel Leadership experience Over 5 years of experience in applied data analysis and prediction, preferably field studies such as technical or quantitative diplomas, mathematics, physics, electrical engineering, or computer science Very powerful data science modeling Intuition and Functionality Engineering Creativity Applying Statistical Techniques to Time Series Measurement / Estimate and Prediction Expertise Dataset requirements utilized in method analysis that are familiar with potential flaws and errors in specific statistical applications Designation and Management Experience SQL and General Data Science Toolkit Practical Knowledge: Python, R, Spark Powerful written and oral communication and presentation skills, data-backed and compelling storytelling experience Data analysis or data-driven research publications are ideal Does this sound like you? If we think it’s a good match, apply. We will contact you regarding the next steps.

Bloomberg is committed to diversity. It drives our innovation. At Bloomberg, you have the opportunity to go beyond the top and take risks. You will be part of an organization that is entering new markets, launching new ventures and pushing the boundaries. An ever-expanding array of technology, data, news and media services drives innovation and empowers clients. And it offers almost endless opportunities for career growth.

We are equal opportunity employers and value our diversity. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, country of origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We bring out the best of each other.

