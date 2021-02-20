Why do I need a VPN in Italy?





Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) are becoming more and more popular in Italy and other countries. Originally adopted by people trying to protect their identities and data while surfing the web, it is now used to unlock region-specific content provided by streaming services such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. It is often used in.

How you plan to use the service will determine which provider is using the best VPN. This article describes some of the reasons why you need an Italian VPN.

Unlimited content

From that content there is the whole world, that is. Copyright licenses prohibit services such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video from providing certain content in certain countries, but VPNs can be used to disguise your location for streamable content around the world. You can access it.

So if you don’t want to do anything with Netflix in Italy (or have watched it all), use a VPN to connect to a US server and connect to Netflix in the US for a whole new movie or TV series You can choose.

Doing this technically violates the terms of use you agreed to when you signed up for your Netflix account. The same is true for most providers, which can be banned. But they want your cash, so it’s very unlikely that this will actually happen, and even if they do, you can open a new account at any time.

Avoid big brother

The fact that your government is spying on you probably won’t come as a shock. Most governments monitor citizens, and Italy is no exception. But do you know how widespread their surveillance programs really are, what they are doing with that data, and with whom they are shared? Probably not.

Italy is part of an active intelligence program called the 14 Eyes Alliance. The other 13 eyes are made up of Western countries such as the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Australia and Canada.

This means that the 14 countries of the alliance, including Italy, have agreed to share the surveillance data collected on their citizens with each other. Officially, this is all for the benefit of anti-terrorism and national security, which is good.

However, secret government agencies are known for their transparency, so we don’t know how to use the data we collect. Using a secure VPN is the best way to stay anonymous and hide from Big Brother.

Access what you need, where you need it

Whether you are an Italian citizen traveling abroad or vice versa, blocking the internet can be painful when you try to access certain websites. We don’t just mean content providers. Maybe you need to log on to your internet banking on holidays or you want to go home and check the headlines.

In addition, many universities have their own networks and are not accessible from abroad, where their campuses are based. According to the British Council, there are more than 16,000 Italian students in the UK, many of whom need access to a university network when returning home for vacation.

The easiest way to access a particular network and log on to a region-specific website is to use a VPN.

Boost online games

Given that Italy is one of the top 10 countries in the game, it’s no wonder that many people use gaming VPNs to accelerate the performance of their online games. Whether you’re aiming for a goal in FIFA or playing Team Deathmatch in Call of Duty, there’s nothing more frustrating for gamers than a slow internet connection.

Many people think that using a VPN can slow down your connection, but this is not always the case. In fact, Internet Service Providers (ISPs) reduce (or slow down) bandwidth when they detect certain activities, such as online games. If you’re using a VPN, you can’t limit your bandwidth because your ISP doesn’t know what you’re doing online.

What is the best VPN for Italian people?

ExpressVPN sets itself apart from the competition in terms of price, functionality, and value. With servers in almost 100 countries, ExpressVPN has excellent censorship evasion capabilities, incredible connection speeds, reliable access to multiple streaming services, and everything you need for an Italian VPN. I have.

Some users may prefer certain features of other top VPNs, but that’s the best overall option for most users.

Compare prices across the best VPNs today

