PS5 user experience is not good This is how to fix





Released on November 12, 2020, the PS5 is the best-selling new console, with an estimated 4.5 million units shipped since its launch. Despite its shortcomings, those who have succeeded in securing Sony’s next-generation system are enjoying it. The oversized console is a technical wonder and gives you a glimpse into the experience you can expect from this console cycle.

Despite its innovation, the PS5 isn’t completely user-friendly. Like all boot consoles, it lacks features that make it easier to use, especially compared to its predecessor. Like PS4, PS5 will continue to evolve and become easier to use over time. Seven years from now, the PS5 experience will be quite different.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

This raises the question of what user-friendly features and updates Sony wants PlayStation 5 to introduce. Below is a list of the most requested features that PS5 owners are looking for. To keep things reasonable, I focused only on software upgrades. It’s easier to implement than a hardware upgrade.

Let’s jump into this list so it doesn’t get in the way.

Folders and fixed apps

This is arguably the most requested feature on this list. The PS5s dashboard lists the eight most recently accessed games and apps. If you only own 8 titles, this all works fine. If you have more, you’ll need to dive into the PS5s library and explore the game collection. Creating a folder containing a particular game (based on the parameters you choose) will greatly streamline your work. The PS3 had folders like the PS4. At that time, PS5 also got them.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

Speaking of libraries, you’ll see a list of all the PS4 and PS5 games you’ve played so far. Most games are timeless titles, and users understand that they also play PS4 games on PS5. However, having separate tabs on the PS4 and PS5 titles doesn’t hurt. Our game library is cluttered enough that this small change will greatly help to give you quick access to your PS5 games.

The ability to pin apps and games to your dashboard also makes it easier to access your content. The Xbox console already has this feature, so it’s not difficult for Sony to implement it on the PS5.

Easy access to settings, trophies and power options

PS5s UI is a sophisticated and practical interface that allows you to jump to any game on your dashboard. However, doing anything else can be as difficult as the boss of Demon’s Souls. Want to adjust system settings? Then you need to scroll to the right side of the dashboard to access the options. The same is true if you want to see the player’s profile and trophies. You need to do the same when you turn off the system. A single press of Home on the PS5s DualSense controller will bring up another menu at the bottom of the home screen. If the previous sentence confuses you, don’t feel sick. Accessing certain options on the PS5 is a hassle.

On the PS4, you can do all this by holding down the home button. This will bring up a quick select pop-up menu with all the above options in one place. Like the other features listed here, it’s strange that Sony made it very annoying to access basic options when it had already solved these issues in the previous generation.

Chat upgrade

Chatting with friends is a key element of modern games. It’s always fun to talk to friends in PSN chat rooms, even if you’re not playing the same game. The experience on the PS5 isn’t broken, but it’s not as intuitive or feature-rich as we’d like.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

The game base acts as a system communication hub. This allows you to send text messages, create parties and voice chat. It seems easy to use on the surface until you actually dig into it.

First of all, why do I need to create a chat party when sending a direct message to one of my friends list? This is all about creating unwanted mess on modern game-based timelines. We recommend that you pin the selected conversation or group chat to the game base and completely erase the one-time message.

The game base itself may use cleanup. Game Base offers four options, such as voice chat, game invitations, and messages, instead of going directly to the main party chat when selected. It’s easier to pop up only the main chat window, as it includes all the options mentioned above. You don’t have to click multiple times to get in and out of chat or voice chat.

You can use a group chat app like Discord to adjust the volume of everyone in your group. PS5 should allow the same. Some players’ voices are too low, while others can destroy their ears. It would be nice to have the ability to mute someone (though not so much for a muted person).

Video options

PS5 features an extended version of PS4s Share Play, where you can watch your friends’ games. The new picture-in-picture option allows you to pin your friend’s game to the side of the screen while you continue playing the game. A great option that works as advertised. But Sony can make it even better.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

I was able to do picture-in-picture in my friend’s game, so I think it’s the same with YouTube videos. This is especially useful for trophy hunters who watch “how-to” YouTube videos on their phones and tablets. There may be technical (or legal) hurdles to prevent this, but it’s still a cool feature. Similarly, having a full-on video chat is welcomed by most PS5 players. Similar to share play, you can set the video chat box to one side or full screen during the game.

PlayStation store

The PlayStation 5 store is, frankly, confusing. Random titles are scattered around the storefront. If you’re looking for the latest deals, PlayStation Plus offerings, or specific games, look for a world of frustration. To be fair, the storefront inside the PlayStation console was never user-friendly. Browser-based stores are very easy to navigate. But the PS5’s updated storefront is somehow bad. At the storefront, you need to invite players to check out and buy the game. It doesn’t repel the game with a dull interface. Emulating the Nintendo and Xbox stores will greatly help improve the PS5s store.

Dynamic theme

This isn’t a user-friendly update, but it’s second only to the most requested PS5 feature folder.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

The dynamic theme was a hit on PS4, but for good reason. After all, who doesn’t want the console to feel more personal by giving it a bad background? PS5 has no selectable or customizable themes. Instead, each game decorates the PS5’s main menu with its own theme. Sure, these burned themes work well, but the vast majority of players want to choose their own themes instead.

