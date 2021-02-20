DVIDS-News-Michigan Air Guard Experience at USAFE-AF AFRICA Defined by Opportunity, Innovation





Ramstein Air Base, German Air Force technical era. Sgt. Aaron Solis, who joined the 110th Wing of the Michigan Air National Guard nearly 16 years ago, worked at the 603d Air Force Operations Center (AOC) at Ramstein Air Base in Germany and does not expect to be in his current location. It was.

The 603d AOC provides planning and command initiatives and supports two combat commands, the US European Command (USEUCOM) and the US African Command (USAFRICOM), an integrated air, space, and cyberpower operational level command and Evaluate the control. This facility has been Solis’s workplace for the past six months.

According to Solis, I participated in the 110th WG of the Battle Creek Air National Guard Base in Michigan in 2005, most of which was a payment method to the university. I started as a weapon maintainer for the A-10 Thunderbolt II, but when the A-10 was reassigned to another base in 2009, I had to find something else.

Solis overcame a moment of doubt and seized the opportunity to become an intelligence image analyst for the 217th Air Operations Group, also a component of the 110th Wing, also based in Battle Creek, and offered the 603d AOC an extra reserve. I was tasked with it.

Solis said he found a career he liked. I love my job and I am good at it.

Over the last five years, Solis’ sought-after skill set has taken him around the world. Following a six-month rollout to Qatar in 2017, work was done in Germany and Latvia in 2018. He also stinted at Pentagon facilities in Alabama, Virginia, and Florida.

Solis has a wealth of experience like him, and members of the Air National Guard continue to be mission-critical, especially when asked to increase active soldiers in dynamic, high-pressure environments like the 603d AOC. He points out that it can provide sex, stability, and backfilling. The Michigan Air Force National Guard currently has approximately 12 members operating at Ramstein Air Base.

Came out from 2018 [to Ramstein AB] According to Solis, it’s about once a year, not less than three months at a time, to support the 603d AOC. I was able to give insight into long-term issues and provided immediate expertise and leadership without the long spin-ups that accompany active inbound Airman. You can also keep the current process up to date here and provide training to drill status members who have returned to Michigan.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to influence normal workflow processes and staffing procedures, Solis said in recent months has presented new challenges that make its continuity even more important. I will.

According to Solis, this year was a tough year for everyone, but I’m happy to be here at this time. When the team needed me, I had to intervene several times in the experience of a noncommissioned officer. Overall, despite the ever-increasing and fluctuating workloads, everyone here was very impressed with how they completed their mission. [COVID-19 risk-mitigation] On-based and off-based protocols.

Despite the challenges presented by COVID-19, Solis says he found new satisfaction this year in his work with the European Partnership Integrated Enterprise (EPIE). EPIE jointly paves the way for coalition intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance, combining the capabilities of intelligence experts from multiple NATO allies under one roof.

Solis participated in the first EPIE field deployment in Latvia in 2018, led by the Michigan Air National Guard, which has been prospering with Latvia under the National Guard National Partnership Program since 1993. His recent work is process improvement and workflow between EPIE, NATO Allied Air Command, and 603d AOC.

Building these relationships to recognize and harness the experience and talents of NATO partners is the most rewarding part of the job, Solis said. These partnerships are a way forward.

He is also an intuitive web-based application built to allow both strategic-level thinkers and tactical-level fighters to task, monitor, and retask active future intelligence. Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance. He is also involved in Dynamic Execution (IDEX). Surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) missions.

According to Solis, IDEX is considered an innovative program. Change the way ISR tasks are executed.

IDEX was developed for use in the U.S. Central Command’s operational territory, but Solis has been working to make it meet USEUCOM and USAFRICOM requirements and to be used at the command of all combatants. I did.

Due to the benefits of experience, continuity, and long-term relationships, Air National Guard members such as Solis have made innovative contributions to the Air National Guard’s initiative, as evidenced by the naming of the Kelly Johnson Joint All-Domain Innovation. It continues to be recognized. Center at Selfridges Air National Guard Base in Michigan in September 2020. This center is a place for service members and industry partners to solve problems, apply technical solutions, and solve important needs.

More than a decade after an unexpected career change, Solis sees the opportunity to literally shape the future with her unique and innovative solutions every time she wears a uniform.

According to Solis, I am happy to learn and grow in my career. Of course, you also have the opportunity to travel around the world. I have made many lasting friendships. The opportunity to support the team I participated in the trip was well worth it.

Shooting date: 02.20.2021

This work, an opportunity by Captain Andrew Layton identified by DVIDS, Michigan Air Guardman’s experience at USAFE-AFAFRICA as defined by Innovation, is a limitation set forth at https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright. Must be compliant.

