Nubia Red Magic 6 will be available on March 4th and WhatsAppsToS will take effect on May 15th.





It was an interesting day in the world of technology. On the other hand, I was able to learn about the official release date of the Nubia Red Magic6 smartphone. On the other hand, I was able to see what would happen if the user did not agree to the WhatsApps Terms of Service.

So here’s what happened with today’s technology:

YouTube rolls out 4K support for low-definition mobile phones

YouTube has begun rolling out support for 4K content on Android smartphones. This feature allows you to view 4K content on YouTube on your Android phone with 1080p (Full HD) resolution.

WhatsApp explains what happens to users who do not accept ToS

WhatsApp explains that users who do not agree to the new Terms of Service by May 15 will continue to be able to use some services for a short period of time. If you do not agree to the new terms within 120 days from May 15th, your account will be permanently deleted.

WhatsAppsToS will take effect on May 15th

WhatsApp has begun displaying new in-app notifications asking users to agree to the new terms of use. These changes will take effect on May 15th.

Nubia Red Magic 6 release date revealed

Nubia Red Magic 6 will be available in China on March 4th. This news is in favor of ZTE President of mobile device NiFei, who took the official Weibo handle to confirm the release date of the mobile phone.

Sony PS5 controller drift is a hardware issue

There have been multiple reports of the DulaSense controller that came with the PS5, and some serious rocker drift issues have been reported. This issue can also cause the game character to move without command, changing the camera angle and interrupting the game. According to the new report, the issue here seems to be a hardware issue, not a software issue.

