What we know so far





There is a reason Apple applies for all patents. In 2006, Creative Technology sued Apple for infringing media player patents on its iPod interface. Apple settled the dispute by paying $ 100 million, which settled without much trouble, but the proceedings had a major impact on how Apple protected its intellectual property.

Steve Jobs reportedly furious after the settlement and told all Apple’s top managers that every company would patent every idea and innovation that engineers came up with. And it was only a matter of time before Apple engineers began meeting UP lawyers on a regular basis to determine if what they were working on needed patent protection.

After this incident, Apple has obtained all patents to date, and regularly applies for patents on ideas and technologies that may or may not actually be used in the products it ships. doing. This essentially doesn’t take all of Apple’s patents seriously, but it does mean that these patents can also be used as clues as to where Apple will adopt its existing product line.

According to a PatentlyApple report, the USPTO (US Patent and Trademark Office) published 77 patent applications granted to Apple this week. It covers interesting technological developments and numerous new MacBook, iPhone and iPad designs.

One of the patent applications is for an iPad or iPhone with a second display on the back that can be used to provide users with information about the subject being photographed. This is a design never seen before, and according to Filing, the second display will also feature multi-touch technology, BGR reports.

How does the second screen of the iPad / iPhone work? (PatentlyApple)

One of the key focal points of the secondary display is to be able to focus the camera on the subject being photographed and provide the photographer with the stimulus to laugh and laugh in the cue while trying to take a picture. is. ..

On the Mac, there are rumors that Apple may abandon the Touch Bar altogether later this year. However, despite these rumors, some of Apple’s patents cover the new configuration of the touchbar. One of the patent drawings shows that the touch bar is yellow and appears at the bottom of the slightly curved display.

Touch bar design in one of the patents. (PatentlyApple)

Such an implementation would be a bit more ergonomic than it is today, but it’s not surprising that Apple wouldn’t use this design at all, like Force Touch on the iPhone.

