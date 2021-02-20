YouTube adds 4K and HDR support to Android apps





Welcome to the 4K HDR party for Android users.

The YouTube app available on Android devices now officially supports streaming video in 4K resolution using HDR. Of course, most smartphones don’t have a 4K display at this point, so it’s overkill (and smartphones with a 4K display have suspicious benefits). But that’s an option for now.

According to Android police, this feature was released in early or mid-February. Access is easy. Simply tap the video available in 4K and select the desired resolution of 2160p.

Keep in mind that you can do this even if your phone’s display is at its best with low resolution. I’m using a Pixel 3a XL and it was okay to select 2160p for videos that support it in the YouTube app. If your phone doesn’t have a 4K display, changing its settings won’t do much.

At the moment, there aren’t many smartphones (or tablets) with 4K displays, and ultra-high resolution can be wasted on such a small screen. However, there is now an option available, so if you want to increase your bandwidth when streaming video, you can take advantage of that option now.

With the feature change, the Android version of the YouTube app will be more consistent with the iOS app that already supports 4K resolution videos.

