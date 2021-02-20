Portal 2 gets Vulkan support and user-created puzzle improvements-Game News





Portal 2 seems to be loved in the last few months. Following the Surprise Corp update at the end of last year, the game has been updated again with further Corp enhancements and support for the Vulkan graphics API.

It is not always necessary. Portal2 renders well at 120fps on 4K Ultra even with moderate rigs, but the game now supports the Vulkan renderer. The detailed video settings screen description for the game has also been improved, and the default video settings are now “smarter”.

As for the game itself, the compilation time for user-created Perpetual Testing Initiative puzzles has been significantly reduced, and many other quality of life modifications and improvements have been made.

Implemented a Vulkan rendering backend (currently accessible via the -vulkan command line parameter). Improved compile time for PerpetualTrainingInitiative puzzles. Improved the description of advanced video settings. Made the game Hi-DPI compatible. Made the default video settings smarter. Improved the resolution of the player’s avatar. Throughout the game, players can now be invited to co-op with the controller. Improved button text contrast and padding when using the controller. 360 spin action has been implemented. Portal guns are now properly affected by dynamic lights (projected textures). scene. Improved client-side predictions for co-op. At the workshop level, the ability to pack particles into a map using particles /map_manifest.txtMisc has been added. Rendering optimization. Added an icon to games on Linux. Removed the “Trading Coming Soon” button.

In addition to this, there are also many bug fixes, many of which seem to be related to the Linux version of the game. It’s interesting to see Portal 2 still getting this kind of patch and update in the years to come. why? Who knows, it’s certainly appreciated. I recently gave the game another playthrough, and it’s still holding up today.

