AMD confirms USB issue on 500 series motherboards





After the launch of the AMD 500 series motherboards, many users have made relatively quiet but consistent complaints. In other words, for unknown reasons, some USB devices using the platform will be randomly disconnected. Something that articulates a very nasty problem.

Well, it may have taken some time (and some even claim to have existed since the launch of the AM4 platform), but following Reddit’s official post, AMD (finally) has a problem with them. I’ve confirmed that there are 500 series motherboards and certain USB devices.

AMD acknowledges USB issues on 500 series motherboards

First of all, it should be noted that this does not seem to be (yet) a problem for any particular AIB partner. Therefore, MSI, Gigabyte, Biostar, etc. are not relevant. It doesn’t seem to matter who actually supplied the motherboard. This probably has something to do with the “AMD” aspect of technology (albeit unlikely).

So what’s causing the problem? In a nutshell, no one (even AMD) seems to know for sure yet. However, it has been cited several times that this issue seems to be most noticeable when using a VR headset. So if you’re experiencing similar issues with 500 Series motherboards and you’re experiencing seemingly random USB disconnects, AMD is seeking support.

Would you like help?

AMD is actively asking users in question to reply directly to Reddit posts with comments that include system specifications and other relevant details. For example, which device seems to have a disconnect problem and what else was connected at that time. This may cause them to choose to contact you for further clarity, but if all goes well, this consumer information collation will hopefully find out what’s wrong. Helps (and cross your fingers to fix!).

“AMD is aware of reports that a small number of users are experiencing intermittent USB connectivity issues reported with the 500 Series chipset. We have analyzed the root cause, but at this time we have added I would like to select some hardware configurations and ask for community support. In the coming days, some r / Amd users will be directly from AMD personnel (u / AMDOfficial) via the Reddits PM system. You may be contacted and asked for more information.

This request may include detailed hardware configuration, steps to reproduce the problem, specific logs, and other system information related to validation of development work. We will provide updates as soon as we have more details to share. Customers facing problems are always encouraged to file an online service request with AMD Customer Support. This allows you to find correlations and compare notes across support claims. “

So if you want to know more about USB disconnection, or if you want to submit your own experience with USB disconnection (especially for 500 series motherboards), you can check out Reddit’s post from this link.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!

