Google announces Android 12 in first developer preview





Google has announced the first developer preview of Android 12. This is a major mobile operating system update that enhances Android phones. In the release update, Google emphasizes AVIF image support, foreground service optimization, rich content insertion, and faster and more responsive notifications. Google seems to tend to add user-friendly changes and UI updates throughout the preview cycle.

For each version, Google’s Vice President of Engineering, Dave Burke, has been working to make the operating system smarter, easier to use, and improve performance, with privacy and security at its core. With Android 12, we were also working to provide users with new tools to build great experiences. Start with compatible media transcoding and more. This allows you to use it if your app doesn’t yet support the latest video formats, and you can easily copy and paste rich content such as images and videos into your app. We’ve also added privacy protection, updated the UI, optimized performance and kept the app responsive. As Dave Burke states, there are many updates to Android 12, some of which are listed below.

To start supporting AVIF images, take advantage of in-frame encoded content from video compression. This dramatically improves the image quality of the same file size compared to older image formats such as JPEG. Google has also added a new integrated API called OnReceiveContentListener to make it easier for apps to receive rich content when inserting and moving video and image content in the app. This allows developers to accept content from any source, including clipboards, keyboards, drag and drop, and more.

In terms of notifications, Google will decorate notifications with custom content with icons and extend affordances to make notifications more modern, easier to use and more functional. Also, for more responsive and faster notifications, Android 12 blocks the notification trampoline by preventing the notification trampoline from invoking the target activity, making the notification responsive.

In terms of performance, Google is also optimizing to reduce Android 12 system variability and reduce the median experience from the final stage, the 99% percentile use case. In that part, Google is aiming to improve system binder calls, with a focus on adding lightweight caching strategies and eliminating lock contention to improve latency distribution.

Android 12 is currently available to developers, but will be available in public beta around May.

