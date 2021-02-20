$ 100,000 for High Performance Texas Tech Startups | KLBK | KAMC





Lubbock, Texas (News Release) — Below is a news release from Texas Tech University.

Research Park Innovation Hub[金曜日[（2月19日]) Announced the winners of the annual President Innovation Awards.[onFriday[(Feb19)announcedthewinnersofitsannualPresidents’InnovationAwardsthroughwhichthePresidentsofTexasTechUniversityandtheTexasTechUniversityHealthSciencesCenter(TTUHSC)recognizestartupsthatexemplifyinnovationandcommercialization[onFriday[(Feb19)announcedthewinnersofitsannualPresidents’InnovationAwardsthroughwhichthepresidentsofTexasTechUniversityandtheTexasTechUniversityHealthSciencesCenter(TTUHSC)recognizestartupsthatexemplifyinnovationandcommercialization

The award provides early start-ups with significant access to space and equipment, making them profitable companies.

Texas Tech University President’s Award

EViroTECH LLC: Founder of a company that integrates electrochemical technology and biomedical engineering to combat infectious diseases and viral infections, including COVID-19: Gerardine Botte, Texas Tech University Faculty Award: $ 25,000

Captivist: A research and advisory company founder: Joyous Njoku, Texas Tech Student Awards, to create mobile applications that provide customers with detailed information to make informed purchase decisions about product quality, environment, and sociological health. : $ 10,000

CritiColl LLC: Application founder: Matheus Pagotti, Texas Tech University Student Award: $ 5,000, providing professors with a platform to reduce stress and tools to help students succeed in their studies

TTUHSC President Award

Surgic LLC: The next major step in medical education technology for future healthcare providers and academic institutions. Founders: Travis Reiss and Kyle Fenn, graduates of Texas Tech. Arham Siddiqui, Texas Tech graduate and TTUHSC student.Texas Tech University Faculty Paul Egan Award: $ 25,000

Cultural Information-Based Pain Diagnosis and Relief (CIPDAR): A multilingual company that develops digital health diagnostic techniques that is easily accessible to patients with diverse cultural and linguistic backgrounds, especially those with poor English proficiency. Provides tools for assessing and managing multimodal, multidimensional pain. Founder: Shin Ye Kim, Texas Tech Faculty Award: $ 15,000

Business Planning System: Changing the way business plans are created to finance early-stage biomedical startups with limited finance and business experience Founder: Tracy Shea, West Texas Community Member Award: $ 10,000

