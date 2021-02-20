The winners of the Space Technology Earth Observation Innovation Challenge are:





The Space-Tech Earth Observation Innovation Challenge was launched in September 2020 and was convened by the South African National Space Agency (SANSA) and ZASpace in partnership with Maxar, RIIS, SA Innovation Summit, FNB, and Anza Capital. The drive is aimed at developing early-stage technology startups that use downstream applications of African space technology in the insurance, agriculture, sustainability, retail, and conservation industries.

The space technology industry is one of the fastest growing global markets representing $ 7 billion in opportunities. Surprisingly, only 0.5% of all space technology is carried out by African companies. The space technology sector plays a key role in the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals by providing cost-effective and up-to-date data and insights.

The winners of the challenge are: Hydro Blu of JoashKisten (South Africa), Smart AgrIoT of Jabu Madlala (South Africa), HeHe of Crepin Kayisire (Rwanda), FieldDev Group of Nduka Okpue (Nigeria) Benefits of joining Nigeria Two-week business company prepares properly for the grand finale Virtually conducted development training to help you. Prizes: 4-month incubation and virtual mentorship, including access to peer-to-peer networks via TechTribe Accelerator. The first-place winner is the 5GB worth of SecureWatch Premium, which is valid for three months and costs $ 12,500. 2nd and 3rd place get 2GB worth of SecureWatch Premium and are valid for $ 5,000 for 3 months.

Source article: Bizcommunity

