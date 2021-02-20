How AR & VR Are Reshaping Digital Marketing

Gone are the days when people thought that virtual reality and augmented reality are just buzzwords. Given how 2020 was for everyone, now more than ever, people just want to grab a headset and having a meeting in a virtual reality instead of hopping on yet another Zoom call. They want to let their imaginations run wild with the augmented reality technology.

They want to see how their home office would look like with a makeover. Who knows, that might even give them an idea to start renovating their work-space once things start getting back to normal.

But in this new reality we are living in (no pun intended) digital marketers find themselves in a completely new space. A space where social distancing is the norm, and people actually prefer to do things online rather than meeting up in person.

That translates to everything, from virtual spaces to new platforms being spun up because of the privacy issues that people are starting to realize thanks to the pandemic.

In this article, we want to talk about how AR and VR are reshaping the digital marketing world right in front of our eyes.

Should You Focus On the Changing Landscape?

Absolutely!

These are exciting times because as a company, you never had so much reached as you do now. And I don’t just mean reach where you don’t interact with your customers. I mean the kind of reach where your customer loves interacting with your products and imagining how things would look like.

Take Gucci for example. They recently launched their first-ever shoe-try-on lens with Snapchat where users could try on new shoes through augmented reality without ever having to visit the store.

If they like how the shoes look, they can order them from their online store.

How cool is that?

You can replicate a similar engagement with almost anything else. Think about virtual concerts, fashion shows, guided tours, etc. Users just have to put on their headset and off they go.

No need to dress up or travel anywhere. Everything is accessible at their fingertips.

So yes, you should absolutely focus on the changing landscape with VR and AR.

How Can You Use AR & VR For Marketing?

Bringing Your Brand to Life

For decades we have been using a flatscreen TV to market brands. Sure there is an aspect of immersion when it comes to that but it is nothing compared to what VR can offer. Think about Apple launching a new MacBook, but instead of you watching it on a flatscreen TV, you can experience actually being in that where they show the new features of the laptop.

It will give you a sense of raw feeling like you are not just a spectator, but you’re actually there.

This is great for companies that want to give their customers an experience that feels tangible. Because in some sense, it will be. They can interact with the product and actually see themselves using it and enjoying it. Whatever that product might be.

Get Your Audience To Experience Your Goals/Promises

This has always been a huge problem with marketing. It is difficult to verbally tell someone or even show someone what your goals are and what your company aims to achieve on a flatscreen TV or monitor.

But imagine if you could take them on a ride with you and have them experience the same things as you.

Whether you’re an NGO that’s trying to take out the trash from beaches or cleaning up the oceans. Or you’re a local plumber that wants to show how efficient you are with how you work and how quickly you can solve the problem. You can do that with VR and AR.

At some point, people will realize that these are not just marketing campaigns. These are experiences that they go through that help them create empathy for what you or your company is trying to achieve.

To Sum It Up

It all depends on how you position your company to take advantage of the upcoming technologies.

Companies in the 90s that thought the internet was nothing but a marketing gimmick are nowhere to be found today. Same thing when Apple released their first iPhone. Nokia was the biggest phone retailer in the world. And now, the only time you hear about Nokia is in memes about how it can survive a nuclear blast with no damage.

But Apple is a trillion-dollar company and Nokia is struggling to survive.

Companies that have a huge online presence today are doing very well. Mainly because they realize that the world was going this way and they caught the wave early on.

And that’s the talent that most companies never talk about – if you can spot an upcoming wave and your company is in a position of taking advantage of it, you will do great.

If not, then it will be a hard time for you to survive in the upcoming marketplace.