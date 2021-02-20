How to free up storage space on Google Photos





For years, Google Photos has been able to back up the required number of photos and videos in compressed quality for free. However, that benefit will be abolished next year.

After June 1, 2021, anything uploaded to Google Photos will be counted in Google Cloud Storage regardless of quality. This means that if you run out of free 15 GB, you’ll need to buy more to save new photos and videos to Google Photos.

15GB is enough for the library, especially considering the high resolution shots of mobile phone cameras and data from Gmail, Drive and other Google branded software. Thankfully, there are various ways you can reduce and continue to use Google Photos without upgrading before you realize you’re too thin.

Note: You don’t need to take any immediate action unless you upload it to Google Photos in its original quality. This update will be effective from June 1, 2021, and media backed up before that will not be affected.

Check the life of Google Cloud Storage

Know how much time you have left to reach your storage limit before taking any steps to free up space. Google provides a handy tool to estimate when your existing cloud storage plan will be exhausted by checking the frequency of backups and the normal size of your files. You can check out by going to the Google Cloud Storage page and logging in with your Google credentials.

This isn’t a definitive number, as your habits may evolve over time, but it can give you a rough idea when you have to worry about running out of space.

How to free up space and free up more space with Google Photos

(Image credit: Laptop Mag) Remove screenshots and other unwanted junk

The era of free Google Photos is nearing its end, so you can’t afford to treat it as an image repository and upload all your media files to your phone. Therefore, the first step in rearranging these precious shots is to handle items that do not necessarily need to be backed up, such as screenshots and old receipts.

Google Photos makes it easy to find such documents and objects. Simply enter keywords such as “screenshot” or “receipt” in the search bar at the top of the Google Photos app. Select the ones you don’t need and press the delete option.

Put out the garbage

Deleting a file with Google Photos does not immediately clear it from your account. It is first placed in the Trash folder, where Google holds it for 60 days before deleting it permanently. These items will continue to occupy space in your account.So go ahead and go to Google Photos Profile[ビン]Empty the section to free up space.

Get rid of unsupported videos

If the video file is corrupted, corrupted, or in an unsupported format, Google Photos will upload it but will not add it to your library so you cannot view or share it. These hibernate files still consume a lot of space, so it’s best to get rid of them.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

You will not be able to access the excluded clips if Google Photos is not compatible with the app. You need to access this link in your mobile or computer browser, sign in, and delete or download the file.

Confirm video upload

Video is responsible for most of the use of cloud storage. Save hundreds of megabytes of space by discarding just a handful of high-definition videos from your Google Photos library.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

To see all the videos in Google Photos, search for the keyword “video” in the search bar.

With Google Photos, you can upload your media in its original full resolution, or in a free “high quality” mode that limits your photos to 16 megapixels and your videos to 1080p. If you enable the former, it means that the backed up photos and videos are already counted in your Google cloud storage plan. Therefore, your top priority is to manage full resolution uploads so that they don’t consume most of your space.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

Fortunately, Google Photos has the option to compress all your original quality photos and videos with the click of a button. Select the gear icon at the top to go to Google Photos settings in your browser and[ストレージを復元]Please click on the.

Prioritize folders to back up

Your phone has a separate folder for each media source. These include messaging apps, browser downloads, camera rolls and more. Many of these may be backed up by Google Photos. However, if you don’t plan to upgrade your Google storage plan, you’ll need to read these folders and choose the ones you want to keep uploading to make sure you have enough space to store your new camera photos and videos. There is.

To do this, open the Google Photos app, tap your profile picture in the upper right corner, and[アカウントストレージ]Choose. Go to “Device Folder Backup” and check them.

Manage and clean up your cloud storage with other Google services

Google Photos photos and videos share the same storage as data from other Google apps, such as Gmail emails and Drive files. So if you’re having trouble finding your headroom in Google Photos, you can try your luck with the rest of the Google services. And you don’t even have to go a trash dive to do this.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

With Google’s storage management tools, you can easily see and discard extra unwanted items that you no longer need. In Drive and Google Photos, you have the option to find email attachments and the largest files that are taking up too much space. For example, we deleted spam email attachments to free up more than 1GB of space. These suggestions are available directly from the tool’s home page.

Export to another Google account or cloud storage service

If none of these work and you’re still trying to get the most out of your Google storage, you can consider exporting part of your media collection to a free account on another cloud service such as Dropbox.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

At this time, you can’t transfer photos and videos directly. You will need to manually export a copy of your photo or video using Google’s backup tool Takeout and upload it elsewhere.

Google Data Export allows you to select and download specific folders, so you can move old photos and videos to use your new account as an archive and save only the latest ones to Google Photos.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos