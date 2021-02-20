Long-term Prospect: Reinventing Destiny with Science-News





The journey began in 2014 when the UAE government established the National Science and Technology Innovation Commission and announced its interplanetary aspirations. National science, technology, and innovation (STIP) policies are basically aimed at liberating human beings by promoting the frontier of knowledge proverbs. That’s exactly what the UAE government has achieved through 24 key areas, from microsatellite to bioinformatics. There is a strong correlation between research and development (R & D), job creation and wealth creation. STIP supports the knowledge society, which is the main motivation for UAE’s circular economic policy making.

For centuries, governments have used science to reinvent their own destiny. Early on, scientific thinkers such as Francis Bacon and William Harvey influenced the British monarchy and the Royal Society was established. The royal support for the study and publication of scientific treatises has helped to create the British scientific temperament and inquisitiveness. This paved the way for the Industrial Revolution and sealed the rule of British international trade in the 18th and 19th centuries. Similarly, countries such as the United States, China and Russia are creating STIPs to increase their competitiveness on global issues.

After World War II, countries devastated by war and colonial rule recognized the value of science as a driving force for economy and national security. In the 1980s, the government used such policies to build a national innovation system to increase international competitiveness. STIP was still linked to planned economies in many countries. However, after the fall of the Berlin Wall, there have been noticeable changes in overall policymaking.

In particular, the Western government chose Laissez-faire’s neo-liberal approach. They tried to get out of the way of private sector to drive innovation, which led to the Silicon Valley model. The underlying belief was that governments were bureaucratic formalism, while free markets were efficient. Therefore, policymaking, regulation and financing have been postponed. This ultimately focused knowledge on a small number of platform providers and had a major impact on popular innovation.

Meanwhile, not only East Asian countries, but some European countries such as Austria and Sweden have opted for a more top-down, planned approach. They came from a structuralist policy-making school that promoted industrialization in the east. Strong public policy interventions in line with evolutionary economics have had a stabilizing effect during times of economic crisis. This has allowed governments to direct funding, correct regional or sector imbalances, and reduce market failures such as climate change and financial engineering.

India’s STIP has helped the country achieve independence in space and atomic technology through its impressive institutional infrastructure. Recent policies focused on developing innovation clusters are working well. But beyond this, India is a little vulnerable to turning talent into a knowledge economy. This is mainly due to insufficient institutional support for research and development of related technologies and dissemination of knowledge. The draft 5th STIP2020 Initiative, released for public consultation, aims to bridge this gap by promoting the availability of patent applications, paper publications and journals. India’s policy aims to keep the country away from its own “Jugaad” or innovation based on limited resources and instead focus on high tech. For this reason, university research needs to be completely rewired.

Republic of Science: In a 1962 paper called its Political and Economic Theory, Michael Polanyi, as determined by scientific consensus, flows research funds to the best scholars and ideas, like a free market. Insisted that it should work. In this way, Western universities received large donations to carry out less monopoly and reasonably independent research. It continues to support the industry as a whole through published research treatises. Still, the open science approach of academia struggled as Big Tech boosted AI research by diverting the talent of the entire faculty of US universities. In developing countries, universities are underprivileged enough that their research capabilities lag behind the R & D departments of large corporations such as the Korean chaebol.

China long ago adopted the triple-helix model of innovation, creating close exchanges between governments, universities and industry. Chinese universities have their own startups. In 2001, there were more than 5,000 university-owned companies in China.

Intellectuals oppose this cozy relationship between universities and industry, citing the traditional role of academia in promoting open science rather than proprietary technology. Still, connecting universities and industry was a practical way for academia to “keep up with the times.” Students learn new subjects, and academia is closely involved in the creation of national wealth.

China has created legislation to promote science and technology patents and commercialization. We make good use of science and technology parks to encourage domestic and international funding in addition to the flow of knowledge between them. According to Statista, 1.95 million scientific papers were published in China in 2019. Similarly, South Korea promoted exchanges between private organizations and government-sponsored research institutes, but these were not as powerful as China. The Korean government has created policies to incentivize and develop talent in specific industries.

China’s growing global ambitions are shaping Digital Silk Road cooperation to provide government support to companies such as Huawei, ZTE and thousands of other Chinese companies. These companies are promoting China’s digital infrastructure in member countries such as Zambia and Zimbabwe and dozens of other countries, expanding China’s digital footprint. This is not the first time one country has modernized the infrastructure of another to exert geopolitical influence, and countries with a colonial history are familiar with it.

Meanwhile, the EU is turning STIP in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Governments of smaller countries, such as the United Arab Emirates, are in a much better position to build a technological innovation framework that addresses imbalances at the micro level in order to truly realize a circular economy. STIP in the United Arab Emirates has created a working link between research and the substance of the market and is rapidly bringing breakthrough technology to market. Above all, the UAE’s bold and ambitious STIP set the country on its maiden voyage to Mars, stimulating the imagination of future generations.

Shalini Verma is CEO of PIVOT Technologies

