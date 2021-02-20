Nintendo Switch Capcom Arcade Stadium Review





These days, Capcom is best known for many beloved franchises such as Mega Man, Resident Evil, and Monster Hunter. But like many older game developers, the arcade side of the industry has a history. To relive the times, Capcom has released Capcom Arcade Stadium, a collection of 32 titles released between 1984 and 2001. Avid Capcom arcade fans will want to get the full set of games, but others will invest in one of the three small game packs of the game.

A treasure trove of options

Immediately I was drawn to the structure of the Capcom Arcade Stadium. First, download the game for free and allow access to 1943: The Battle for Midway. If you want more, you can buy one of three packs of 10 games, or you can buy the entire collection in bulk. Curiously, Makaimura is independent as an option. In summary, this provides the 32 games in question. I really like this strategy as many people may want only a handful of games. Ideally, you want each game to be a separate item (or accessible via its own bundle), but this way it’s a theme that runs throughout the collection, an available experience. Has full control. There is also precedent when Capcom decides to create a DLC for the collection.

Speaking of customization, Capcom Arcade Stadium offers a full suite of options that allow you to fine-tune your experience to incredible levels. In all games, you can adjust the difficulty (if applicable) to varying degrees, choose from five different play speeds, and change additional life point requirements. It can be difficult to tell what the difficulty option does, but as far as I know, it partially controls the number of enemies displayed on the screen at one time. You didn’t have to mess around too much, but you can save it anywhere and rewind the last part of the gameplay, so you can easily end the game even on the most difficult difficulty levels.

Each game also offers a variety of display options to choose from. You can keep the original aspect ratio or extend the game. In some shooters, you can also turn the screen sideways so that you can play using the length instead of the height of the switch. You can throw one of several decorative borders or simulate seeing a real arcade machine. By the way, in this mode you can see the joystick move and the buttons pressed while operating the game. Even though I don’t really care about this display style, it’s a nice touch that helps me a lot.

As far as games are concerned, the full collection includes 4 fighting games, 13 action games and 15 shooters. Many of these games allow for local co-op and some can accommodate up to 4 players. One of the great features is that most games include both English and Japanese versions. These can be switched at the push of a button from the selection screen. Some games have only a Japanese version, while others have only an English version. However, this is something most people don’t care about and doesn’t affect their ability to play games. In addition, each game’s menu includes an instruction manual that teaches you controls and provides important information if you’ve never played it before.

When you play the game, you’ll be awarded Capcom Arcade Stadium Points (CASPO for short) based on your score and the time it takes to complete the game. If you have enough points, you can rank up in the collection and unlock the new display frame. After all, this sounds a bit pointless, but it’s the closest thing to getting any kind of bonus here. There are also special challenges where you can compete based on scores, completion times and other special rules. This allows you to earn additional CASPOs and participate in the Global Leaderboard.

Street Fighter II?Like a street fighter

One of the areas I was completely disappointed with was the lack of museum content at all. Often, such collections have a number of archiving features, including sound tests, concept art galleries, and developer commentary. Capcom Arcade Stadium does not have this. It may be a product of these games, which is an arcade release, but there is nothing but an attract mode movie that plays during the game selection. It may have been spoiled by the recent Rockman collection and Super Mario 3D All Stars, but without such a bonus feature, things have to feel incomplete.

I also wanted to see the game types become a little more diverse between releases. There are certainly some gems in the mix, but after a while, most shooters start to feel the same, especially after playing quickly and continuously. Some of them could have been taken out and replaced by puzzle games (some of the collections are mostly missing), and packages would have been better suited.

And then there’s Street Fighter II. Of the four fighting games, Street Fighter II has three different versions. Given that there are many other Street Fighter games they could add, you’ll be glad they stopped at 3. But if 75% of the fighting game roster consists of different versions of the same game, something is wrong. Replace at least one of them with something like Darkstalkers.

Despite these complaints, I can’t stay angry at Capcom Arcade Stadium for a long time. I enjoyed my time completely in most games and even found some new favorites. However, the game itself was released in a very different environment, so it can’t be judged that hard. These games are difficult. They are designed for you to circulate your credit collection. Judging them by today’s standards is not entirely fair.

However, in honor of that, Capcom Arcade Stadium has given players the freedom to experience these games in a way that suits them. If you want to increase the difficulty and clear the game with 1 credit, you can do so. If you want to get the most out of the rewind feature and send credits until you win, that’s fine. These games are not here as a test of skill. They represent part of Capcom’s heritage here, and in their role they serve their purpose very well.

Overall, I think Capcom Arcade Stadium is generally worth getting, especially if you’re a fan of older Capcom titles. If you are not very familiar with these products, we recommend that you look at each pack instead to see what you are interested in. If you’re only interested in a small portion of the titles included, there’s not much reason to fork the entire collection, even though one pack is available at about one-third the cost. It could certainly be a great bunch of games here, but given all the shortcomings of the collection, it hasn’t reached its high score.

Release Date: February 17, 2021

Number of players: 1 to 4

Categories: Arcade, Action, Fighting, Shooter

Publisher: Capcom

Developer: Capcom





