After the protest, Google yanks a promotional blog in support of a coup in Myanmar





Google has stopped hosting a blog that promotes the Myanmar military coup. The blog, named after the coup leader, was hosted on Google’s own Blogger platform. Freedom of information activist Donk Envy provided insiders with information about the blog this week. See Insider’s Business section for more information.

Google withdrew its promotional blog in favor of a military coup in Myanmar after the blog was discovered by online activists this week.

The blog was managed and hosted via Google’s Blogger platform under URLseniorgeneralminaunghlaing.com, named after Myanmar’s military leader who took control of the country.

The military seized control of Myanmar on February 1, claiming there was a large number of fraudulent votes during the country’s November elections. An independent election committee reviewed the allegations and found it unfounded. The United States officially declared a military takeover as a coup on February 2. The Biden administration announced sanctions against the military on February 11.

Hacker and activist Donk Envy uses a coup to use Blogger for propaganda and a Gmail account in managing companies on the U.S. sanctions list released by Biden to discourage transactions with the military. I found that. Insiders wrote on Tuesday about the military’s use of Google tools. Protesters in the military coup have retweeted tweets from insider articles more than 850 times. Google deleted the blog on Saturday. Financial information about the coup discovered by Enby is currently hosted by Freedom of Information activists on the website DDOS Secrets.

A Google spokeswoman told insiders, “We are taking steps against accounts on the platform in accordance with our product policies and applicable laws.” “In this case, the account was closed as a result of President Biden’s executive order on Myanmar on February 11, 2021.” Google also removed the app run by the coup from the Play Store app marketplace.

After the blog was removed, Envy told insiders, “Removed Min Aung Hlaing’s website and propaganda app on the Play Store is a step in the right direction, but Google has raised their voices and reduced them as well. Tell me if you’re going to do it. You’re away from services like Gmail that he and his associates rely on to do their daily work. ”

Google did not answer the question about pulling other services used by the coup.

In a blog post on Monday, the military leadership said, “We have not changed the path of multi-party democracy. All missions are carried out in accordance with the Constitution (2008). Political, administrative, economic and social policies It hasn’t changed. ” Situation, peace and international affairs. The domain has listed its registered organization as the Ministry of Defense of Myanmar.

The United Nations quoted the blog in its 2019 report, pointing out that the coup promoted “a false story that spread to create hatred.”

The coup leader who communicated with the insider through a Gmail account previously discovered by Envy did not respond to the request for comment.

