Invited Residents to Learn How Technology Can Create Jobs | Choose





Senator Mike Flood will lead a live virtual town hall on Sunday night on how technology-based businesses and jobs can help grow in northeastern Nebraska.

From what I’ve heard, 1% of the population is builders. A builder means that there are probably 250 towns in 25,000 towns.

They are people whose hearts just go. They have more ideas than fingers and toes. They fail several times. They won once or twice, but they are essentially builders. He said they wanted something to happen.

Senator Norfolk is trying to reach out to some 250 builders in the town and other Nebraska builders when hosting the Virtual Town Hall on Sunday, February 21, at 7 pm.

Town Hall will air on the news channel Nebraska and the Growing Together Facebook page. The Aksarben Foundation is helping sponsor the Growing Together initiative to retain more youth in northeastern Nebraska by creating jobs and opportunities locally.

The floods said they wanted to inspire builders in all counties of Nebraska and let them know that they have the resources to help unleash their potential.

More than that, I want people in the Norfolk region to know that they can’t wait for the next factory with a chimney. Since the 1960s, 70s and 80s, the Nucor sector has landed the best it has ever happened. And it has happened many times since then, and for all good reasons. And that would still be a priority, he said.

But in the future, Flood said there will be less work in the manufacturing industry. Engineers on both coasts are designing processes that reduce the need for labor. In the information economy, ideas and solutions that use technology to solve problems create value.

Those looking at the city hall will learn about technology-based economic development and traditional economic development. They will hear from entrepreneurs, angel investors and economic development leaders who help create this new form of business.

If innovation only happens in Omaha and Lincoln, we are losing to creating wealth and opportunities here at home, Flood said.

One thing to keep in mind is that people with good ideas don’t have to be software engineers.

In reality, he said, he needed to identify the problem that there was a solution for using hardware or software to reduce the cost of the supply chain.

Much of the US economy comes from cities like Boston. Austin, Texas; San Jose, California. Other parts of the United States, including cities like St. Louis, Philadelphia, Lincoln and smaller cities like Norfolk, are in the spotlight, Flood said.

Already in 2002, Governor Mike Johanns recognized the role that local entrepreneurship played in the economy. In 2011, the Nebraska State Senate began investing in a program called Invest Nebraska.

Make risky capital available to those who have ideas on how to use technology to solve problems.

One of the things that I find particularly difficult to explain in the American countryside is this idea that failure is really worth it, Flood said.

He said it would bring other ideas and other innovations, if at all.

