How to install Android 12 Developer Beta





Google has released the first developer preview for Android 12. Many people want to try it. It’s not considered safe for everyday use, but if you have a spare Pixel, you can use it to stay up to date. It’s been a long way since the final release, but these previews and subsequent betas can get past us.

We will explain how to use Android 12 assuming that you know the risks before proceeding. To get started, you’ll need a PC or Mac, a Pixel 3 / 3XL or later, and some things like a USB-C cable.

The difficulty with setting up Android 12 is to set up and get everything ready. Installing the Developer Preview is easy and requires simple commands. Depending on your computer, you’ll see a command prompt, PowerShell, or a terminal.

Set up ADB

Before you start, you need to make sure your computer is set up and ready to run on Android. Linux, which provides enough instructions for Windows and Mac, is a much easier process and depends on your distribution.

First, make sure your Pixel is configured to receive ADB commands.[設定]Go to[電話について]Go to.[ビルド番号]Find the section and tap it 7 times. You will see a toast notification indicating that you have enabled the developer options.Back up[システム]Go to[詳細]Tap to the bottom[開発者向けオプション]Is displayed. Open it. Scroll down a bit until you see the USB debug. Switch it on,[OK]Tap.

Windows: Just download the Android SDK platform tool zip file from Google. You can get it here. Unzip the downloaded file to any location. After unzipping, move the platform-tools folder to the new unzipped folder. There are many things like ADB and Fastboot. From here, Shift-right-click an empty space to bring up the context menu.

You’ll see either’Open a command window here or’ Open a PowerShell window here. It doesn’t matter which one. It may vary from computer to computer. When a command prompt or PowerShell window opens, you’re ready to issue ADB commands. To make sure you are ready for the following steps, go ahead and connect your phone to your computer. Once connected, type adb devices at the command prompt. In PowerShell, type ./adbdevices.

The Pixel will display a notification asking you to confirm that you are authenticating your PC.[OK]Tap and enter the adb command again. You should now see your Pixel ID key.

Mac: Get the Android SDK platform tools zip file from Google. You can get it here. Unzip the file anywhere, preferably in an easily accessible location. Open a terminal and use cd / path / to / folder to navigate to the location where you extracted the platform-tools folder.

This is why it is recommended to extract the files to an easily accessible location to make it easier to enter the directory location. Once you get there, you are ready to go. To make sure you are ready for the following steps, go ahead and connect your phone to your computer. Once connected. Type / adbdevices.

A notification will appear on your Pixel asking you to confirm that you’re authenticating your Mac.[OK]Tap and enter the adb command again. You should now see your Pixel ID key.

Get Android 12 Developer Preview

Before you can see the new features in Android 12, you must first install the preview manually. Google will enable opt-in OTA later in the Android 12s development cycle, but the company has only made the initial preview a manual download / installation.

This section details the sideloading of OTA files via ADB. This eliminates the need to wipe and “upgrade” the device. Go to the Android developer site and select Pixel from the list of supported devices. If you agree to the terms of use, the OTA file will be downloaded. Do not unzip the file.

Start in recovery mode

The device must be rebooted in recovery mode to flush the OTA files. There are several steps to this. First, turn off your Pixel, then press and hold power and volume down at the same time. Press and hold both until you see the boot loader page.

Use the volume button to scroll down until the recovery mode is highlighted. Press the power button to select. You can also use the command adb reboot recovery from a PC command prompt, or you can use ./adb restart recovery from a Mac, Windows PowerShell, or Linux terminal.

The Pixel will restart and you will see an Android robot with a red exclamation mark on the back. This is normal, so don’t panic. Press and hold the power and volume at the same time, and press and hold for about 1 second. If you release only the volume up, the recovery menu will be displayed.

Flash using ADB sideload

Remember the previous Developer Preview zip file? Grab it and copy it to the platform-tools folder that contains the ADB and Fastboot executables. This is to tell the ADB sideload command the location of the file in order to flash the developer preview to the Pixel.

Once the zip file is copied, connect your Pixel via a USB cable if you haven’t already done so and return to the command window. Once the Pixel is connected and in recovery mode, use the volume button to scroll down to apply updates from ADB and use power to select.

Here is the important part. For the developer preview, use the command adb sideload and the filename (or ./adb sideload filename). There are two tricks to avoid typing the entire large filename. Start with the first letter and press the Tab key on your keyboard to autofill. Alternatively, you can rename the file to something as simple as’update.zip (without the quotes) to make typing much easier.

Anyway, if all goes well, ADB should provide a developer preview file to the device. Please be patient as it may take a few minutes to complete. When you’re done, you’ll need to reboot from the main recovery mode menu.Using power[今すぐ再起動]Choose. Pixel launches with Android 12 Developer Preview. Banzai!

