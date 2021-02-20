Lexus turns IS350 Sport into the ultimate gaming vehicle for the Twitch community





500,000 gamers used Twitch to decide in a crowd how to customize IS, and Lexus built it.

Many car brands often suggest providing the ultimate driving experience, especially in concept cars. In particular, some brands have long claimed to be the ultimate driving machine. In contrast, this is a modified Lexus IS 350 F Sport that offers the ultimate gamer ride for the gamer himself. It was created with gamers in the Twitch community in mind, as it introduces the gamer’s IS and, as the name implies.

Vehicles for gamers, by gamers, and for gamers via Lexus

Gamers IS is a clear gaming tool determined by over 500,000 members of the Twitch community. During a live stream hosted by Streamer Fuslie, over 554,000 unique viewers voted for specifications such as the ultimate game space exterior wrap and custom controllers. Once the votes were counted, Lexus used manufacturing expert SCPS to create the ultimate gaming vehicle.

Based on the Lexus IS350 F Sport, the gamer’s IS was basically designed by the Twitch community, and SCPS had to put together all the options voted for. For example, a gamer’s IS is wrapped in a custom vinyl wrap with an Infiltrate design chosen by 48% of voters.

The ultimate gaming rig installed on Lexus via Lexus

Of course, the most important part of a gamer’s IS is the gaming rig itself. Mounted in the trunk and housed in a sophisticated custom housing, this custom-built gaming PC features an AMD CPU and MS Gaming GeForce GPU as its core. The rig is highlighted with programmable RGB LEDs, and the fog machine and automatic RGB laser provide special effects.

Related: Acura turns the slogan of “Beat That” into a retro arcade game

The window to the virtual world is an HD curved monitor (64%) with a retractable keyboard and mouse platform, and game controls provided by a separate 3D printed game controller. The controller features a cyber design. 42 percent of voters’ choice. Tactile feedback is also integrated in the passenger seat.

Coffee and neon Tokyo interior waiting via Lexus

As important as gameplay is the gaming environment. To this effect, the interior is wrapped in a neon Tokyo style (55% of the votes) that features the aesthetics of electrified Japanese pop art. The rear window has an animation that is actually projected by the LED panel behind the backseat. During gameplay, the window dims through the smart tint feature.

Gamers can place coffee (61%) on the center console for 6 drinks during gameplay. Interestingly, SCPS wired the entire IS, including electronics and programmable lighting.

Like most concepts, gamer IS never sees the light of day, but it’s interesting to get a glimpse of the car’s desires in this very active subculture, as it’s often featured on this site. Customizers are probably already taking notes.

Source: Lexus

Next: Safety First!Volvo’s ultimate driving simulator employs gaming technology to virtually test your vehicle

Wild GMC Hummer EV Pickup Spot Test

About the author Julybien Atadero (966 articles published)

Julybien Atadero covers a variety of automotive topics from Cebu, including new sports cars, classic muscles, pickup trucks and SUVs. I like peace and tranquility, but I love playing with kids. When I have nothing else to do, I watch documentaries and animations.

Other articles on Julybien Atadero

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos