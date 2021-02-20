Skyward Sword HD reduces the hassle of Fi on the switch





The Nintendo Switch release of The Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword HD is a great opportunity for developers to fix the interruptions in many of Fi’s nasty tips.

The Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword HD is your chance to remedy the shortcomings of one of Nintendo’s most disruptive 3D Zelda games. The HD re-release includes a button-only control scheme option. This is great for many players who don’t like the original motion control. However, one criminal’s other most common complaint was how the companion character Fi gets in the way during gameplay. Nintendo hasn’t yet mentioned plans to reduce the hassle of Fi with Skyward Sword HD, but it’s essential for a re-release.

Prior to the Breath of the Wild, most Zelda games gave Link a partner character to travel with him during his quest. Some of these characters, like Midna of the Twilight Princess, quickly became a fan favorite, but Skyward Sword Fi is one of the most controversial. Fireside in the goddess’s sword, created by the goddess Hyria. Her main purpose is to assist Link through his quest to protect the land, the triforce, and the goddess herself.

Continue scrolling and reading Click the button below to start this article in quick view.

Related: The Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword Joy-Does the Cons Drift?

Zelda’s partner character has always been a mixed bag, but not as unpleasant as Fi. Naviwas was once the target of countless memes about how annoying she was, always yelling at players to ask for her advice, but Fi does the same much more often. Fi will notify the player when the controller’s battery is low or low. It may also provide a solution to the puzzle. This, coupled with the character of her robot, has caused many fans to annoy her more than Ocarina’s infamous fairy of the time.

Zelda: How Switch Skyward Sword HD Fixes Fi Interruption

She’s an integral part of the game’s story, so you can’t cut out Fi without dramatically changing the game. Instead, Nintendo needs to make Fi work like a codec call from Metal Gear Solid. These also interrupt players with sudden NPC dialogs and hints, but people who are really stuck can ask where they need to do next. MGS codec calls are especially useful for discovering weaknesses in encountering various bosses. This is often translated into a Skyward Sword HD boss battle.

Skyward Sworddoes allows players to ask Fi for help, but Fi needs to be updated so that most interruptions are just as optional. In this way, players in need of help can get it, and players who want to find the answer for themselves can easily ignore Fi. On the other hand, the already obvious random intrusion of Fi associated with low health and battery life indicators only insults the player’s intelligence and can be completely abandoned.

In the original Skyward Sword, Fi is just a pain, but alleviating her annoyance requires Nintendo to implement it in The Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword HD before it’s released on Switch later this year. It should be one of the simple fixes.

Next: Breath of the Wild 2 Development Update from Nintendo Tips

Diablo 2 new class, Diablo 2 remastered release officially announced

About the author Steven Richtmyer (108 articles published)

Steven Richtmyer is a graduate of Rider University and a game contributor to ScreenRant.com. Based in New Jersey, Stephen worked and wrote a school treatise during college. I also worked as a barista at a local coffee shop. Stephen fostered a passion for the gaming industry as a kid, which has grown over time. His favorite series include The Legend of Zelda, Dark Souls, Resident Evil, and Borderlands.

Other articles by Steven Richtmyer

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos