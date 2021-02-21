Google Discover doesn’t show all web stories





Google’s John Mueller advises site owners not to expect every web story they publish to appear in Discover.

Google Discover has its own web story carousel, which was added last October, but uses only some content.

Some people think that adding a web story carousel will automatically lead to a Google Discover display when published.

This is at least true for the site owner who submitted the question Mueller answered during the Google Search Central SEO Hangouts recorded on February 19th.

Site owners ask, “How long does it usually take to create a web story and then view it in Discover?”

The simple answer – it’s different.

Google’s John Mueller on Discover Web Stories

Whether it’s a web story or another type of web page, some of the content is indexed at varying speeds.

Content may be indexed immediately or it may take some time.

What’s more, not all of Google’s search indexes appear in Discover.

Google Discover is completely different from web search.

Mueller calls Discover a “different level” of web search, and Google is more selective about what you see.

In his words, Google is “specially careful” about what you see in Discover because users aren’t looking for something specific. The idea is to recommend the most appropriate content to each user based on the user’s interests at the time.

It may take some time for some web stories to be recommended by Discover. However, unlike stories on other sites, web stories do not have a lifetime. The web story remains public as long as the site owner chooses to keep it.

However, there are times when the web story does not appear in Discover. Mueller said:

“The answer depends on the situation. Unfortunately. This can be retrieved very quickly, crawled very quickly, and indexed very quickly after the content is created. All of that can take longer.

Discover, in particular, has yet another level above it. Discover wants to recommend what is really right for the user. You should pay particular attention to the content displayed in Discover, as users are not specifically searching for anything.

Therefore, it may take some time to appear, especially in Discover. It may not appear in Discover. “

Site owners can’t optimize their web stories as recommended by Discover more than they can optimize their web pages to do the same.

Impressions and traffic from Google Discover are known to be unpredictable. It’s great if you’re getting stable traffic from Discover, but you shouldn’t rely on it.

That said, if your web story doesn’t appear in Google Discover or Google Search, there may be an issue that needs to be fixed.

Use Google’s AMP test tool to see if your web story is valid. This tool identifies an issue where content does not appear in Google’s web story carousel.

Listen to Mueller’s reaction in the video below:

