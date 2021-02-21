Valheim Player rebuilds Skyrim’s High Hrothgar in-game





A Walheim player has recreated The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim’s High Hrothgar Monastery with an open-world survival title, which is widespread and impressive.

Walheim players have taken the time to recreate Skyrim’s High Hrothgar Monastery in-game, which is nothing short of impressive. With just a hit on Steam Early Access this month, Valheim is already dominating the world. With less than three weeks of availability on the platform, developer IronGate’s survival title was able to sell an astonishing 3 million units.

In the experience of 1 to 10 players, the game drops warriors killed in battle into Walheim’s tenth Nordic territory, enduring harsh elements and defeating roaming mythical creatures. But that’s not all, as players can create and build weapons, frost arrows, fermenters, roads, and much more. Walheim players are also becoming more and more creative, experimenting with different systems of titles.

Reddit user McBad Word goes even further when it comes to taking advantage of Valheim’s crafting and building mechanics. Not satisfied with just building a house or road system, players have completely recreated the High Herothgar Sanctuary, home of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim’s Graybeards. In Skyrim, High Hrothgar is at the top of the highest mountain, and Tamrieland is accessible from the 7,000 stairs that surround it. McBadWord seems to follow the locale specification as closely as possible, in homage to Valheim. Even the interior area shows amazing attention to detail.

The dedication and care that fans devote to such projects is not surprising. Walheim has fostered this level of creativity, worthy of praise within three weeks of the onset of Early Access. Given that Skyrim is influencing the development of Valheim, it is also worth noting that High Hrothgar, which serves as the basis for such dedication, is particularly well suited.

Developer IronGate released Valheim on Steam Early Access earlier this month. This is the status that is expected to be maintained throughout the year. At the moment, nothing has been announced when the studio will fully release a collaborative survival title, but players don’t have to worry about IronGate’s commitment to the project. Several major updates are planned during Walheim’s Early Access, including adding moon phases, sandbox modes, new biomes, and unspecified combat improvements.

Valheim can be purchased now on your PC via Steam Early Access.

