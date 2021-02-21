Which one? Interactive trivia quiz game. Free Google Slides or PowerPoint





Have you played Trivial Pursuit Live?

Well, I have a daughter and we love it! When you are in the final round of the game, you will see the following statement and two options: You need to select the option for which the statement applies.

You can use the same two options throughout the game. For example, if you are teaching about World War I and World War II, you can use these as options and write a statement on each slide that applies to one or the other.

Alternatively, you can use different options for each subject. it is up to you! You can even throw some random fun facts to mix it up! Maybe about the movies your students are all watching, or about TV series and games!

You can scroll down the video description.

To set[スライド]>[マスターの編集]Click

You can change the title on the first slide (single layout).

And now we’ll start adding statements, facts, historical events, geographic information, and more. Then start typing options (up to 24 different statements can be added). If you want to use the same two options throughout the game,[編集]>[検索と置換]It is recommended to click: Option 1, Replace: Option,[すべて置換]Click. Same procedure as option 2.

When the title is ready, set the time to close the master and work with the slides in the statement and options.

I marked some slides as skips during the presentation. please do not worry. That’s why you don’t have to touch those slides.

There are now two copies of each hidden slide below it. On the first slide, you need to drag the green (correct) or red (incorrect) shape and place it above the options on the left. Delete unused shapes or move them out of the slide limits.

In the second copy, drag the green or red shape[右]You need to place it above the options and remove any unused shapes or move them outside the slide.

Repeat these steps for every statement you add to the master.

This template has about 160 links. Be careful when working with slides as there are links.

Once everything is set, publish it to the web depending on the situation[プレゼント]Click to start playing.

Setup Which is it?Trivial game

If for some reason the navigation bar covers the next button, we recommend using this hack instead.[共有]Click to select the users who can view the link to get the link and replace everything from / edit to the end. / review? Use the URL rm = minimal and use that link or share the link with your students.

As mentioned earlier, you can use a different set of options for each statement, or you can use the same set of options throughout the game, as in the preview below. See this example.

Note to Google Slides users: Do not request access. This can happen if you are prompted for an access request (if you are logged in to multiple Google accounts, or if you are logged in to a Google for Education account and your IT administrator is blocking access. You can log in and try again), sign out from your personal Gmail account, and all other accounts.

Another workaround is to download the pptx file, upload it to Google Drive and open it as a Google Slides.

If you like it, share it! Thank you very much! 🙂

