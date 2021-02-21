Prime Minister Modi argued that the next census would be the country’s most notable digitized census: NITIAayog





ANI | Updated: February 21, 2021 01:51 AM IST

New Delhi [India]February 21 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi argued that the next census would be the country’s first and most notable digitized census, NITIA ayog Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar said Saturday. .. The census is the country’s first and most notable census. This is where India gives examples of other countries. The 2021 census will be fully digitized and create a digital system, “Kumar said at a press conference here. Nirmala Sitaraman, who has so far presented a digital census and a coalition budget 2021-22 in parliament, will make the upcoming census (an exercise to determine the country’s population) the first digital census in Indian history. I was saying that it would be. This monumental milestone task, I allocated Rs 3,768 in the 2021 fiscal year, “said Nirmala Sitharaman, presenting a paperless budget. According to NITIAayog’s announcement, the Prime Minister said some had worked together. Measures have been taken to empower the poor and make a significant difference in their lives. Since 2014, more than 2.40 Karol houses have been built in both cities and villages. Similarly, within 18 months of the launch of the Jal Jeevan Mission, tap water was supplied to more than Rs 35,000 rural homes, “said the release. Prime Minister Modi added that the Bharatnet scheme for the village’s internet connection is transforming. The Prime Minister emphasized the need to build modern infrastructure, bearing in mind the aspirations of young countries like India, and the centers and states do so to improve the livelihood of their citizens. He said the plan should be worked more closely. Youth played an important role in facilitating national change, citing the success of the Digital India Campaign to highlight this point. He said innovation needs to be encouraged and more technology needs to be used to provide better opportunities for education and skills development. The minister also emphasized the strengthening of MSMEs and start-ups, adding that every state and every district has its own strengths. All districts will remain in the final selection and be promoted. This creates healthy competition between all districts and states and helps drive exports. The ambitious district program, carried out in collaboration with the state, sets a unique example in this regard, he said. The prime minister said geospatial data has recently been liberalized, stimulating entrepreneurial efforts, startup innovation, and general tech sectors. The Prime Minister said the central government has introduced production-linked incentive (PLI) schemes in various sectors, making it easier to do business for an international audience and easier to live for our own people. He added that he needed to focus on. Therefore, it offers a great opportunity to increase the country’s manufacturing industry. He urged the United States to take full advantage of this scheme, attract the largest global investment, and benefit from lower corporate tax rates. Reliable power, internet connectivity and bandwidth availability, quality healthcare services, sustainable agricultural practices to mitigate the risk of climate change, appropriate for building an ecosystem of advanced manufacturing and innovation Innovate, thereby strengthening exports through the One District One Product initiative. It is built on future technology and a comprehensive governance model. The Prime Minister also noted significant improvements in the development of physical infrastructure, including digital connectivity, throughout the North-East region and greater impetus for Ostpolitik aimed at providing it. Nebraska’s economic impetus. This Governing Council meeting g paved the way for synergies across all levels of government, with substantive cooperation and cooperation on the agenda item. The conference provided an opportunity to address the goal of promoting economic, social and demographic welfare, the release said. (ANI)

