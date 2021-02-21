Jeremy Clarkson thinks Toyota GR Yaris is as thrilling as the Porsche 911





Jeremy Clarkson boldly claimed in a five-star review of his car in The Sunday Times Magazine today that the new Toyota GR Yaris is as thrilling as the Porsche 911.

The hot Supermini has been a motor press darling since it hit the road late last year. Despite sharing a name with the fairly calm Yaris, the two cars are very different beasts. On the body, the only shared components are the door mirrors, front and rear lights, but the 1.4-liter engine produces a substantial 261bhp. Limited GR Yaris with special sports components actually takes 10 times longer to assemble than the standard model.

As a result, columnists say the car is much more expensive than the starting price of less than 30,000. “If you’re currently driving a Porsche 911 or something like that, you might think that the small three-cylinder Japanese hatchback Yaris GR would be a significant comedown, but that’s not really the case,” he said. Said.

Toyota had to build a road-going version of the 25,000 GR Yaris to meet the homologation requirements of the World Rally Championship. But in a sad twist of fate, the competitive version of GR Yaris does not even reach the rally stage: Toyota abandoned it mid-last year for unknown reasons (probably linked to Covid) , And the new rules will come in 2022 to allow admission for hybrid vehicles only.

However, Clarkson states that being a rally homologation car puts the GR Yaris among the car royal family, including the Lancia Delta Integrale, Ford Escort Cosworth, Peugeot 205 T16, and rear-engined MG Metro.

The Grand Tour presenter believes that the turbocharged 3-cylinder, 1.4-liter engine (by the way, the most powerful 3-cylinder unit around) doesn’t make any noise worth going home, and Toyota calls him. Send engine noise into the reminder cabin “Share a car with a snoring dog.”

But not as powerful as the larger Honda Civic Type R over 59bhp and not as luxurious as the 350bhp Mercedes-AMG A45, Toyota’s featherweight 1,280kg means enough to get up and move.

That, combined with a bespoke four-wheel drive system, meant that Clarkson discovered in January that cars could be used on all types of terrain, including his farm fields and the frozen roads of Oxfordshire. ..

The GR Yaris traction, equipped with front and rear limited slip differentials (if equipped with a more expensive circuit pack), makes you feel “to win the rally”.

Some minor shortcomings pointed out by columnists included seating positions from rallies that were too high on the road, blind spots caused by the placement of the central touch screen, and lack of space in the back seats.

However, he also expects to have the latest Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) such as Lane Keep Assist and adequate soundproofing, even when equipped with potentially noisy Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires. I found it to be less modest than.

In a review by Clarkson, Toyota took the risk by building a brand new car for the rally. That’s because I had to find 25,000 people to buy the Road Going version. But after driving a car, he thinks you should receive your order immediately if you want it. “Toyota manufactures 25,000 units, but that’s not enough. It’s not a long way to go.”

The full review of the Toyota GR Yaris by Jeremy Clarkson can be read on the Sunday Times website or today’s The Sunday Times Magazine.

