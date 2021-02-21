Guilty Gear-Strive-Open Beta Test Extends for 2 Days Until February 23





Arc System Works announced that it will extend the open beta test of the upcoming fighting game “Guilty Gear -Strive-“.

Previously it was announced that it would run from 7:00 pm EST on February 18 (10 pm EST) to 6:59 am EST on February 21 (9:59 EST), but Ark System Works Currently states that the open beta will continue until 6 pm on February 23. PT 59:00 (Eastern Standard Time 9:59 AM). This suggests a high level of interest in beta.

The open beta will run on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Those who pre-order the game will have access one day earlier. Open beta data can only be downloaded until February 21st, the original end date.

As previously reported, the open beta includes 13 playable characters (Bar Anji Mito), training, tutorials, Versus, network play, and online matches using rollback netcode.

The summarized summary can be found below (via the official website).

Guilty Gear -Strive- is the latest entry in the acclaimed Guilty Gear fighting game franchise. Created by Daisuke Ishiwatari and developed by Arc System Works, Guilty Gear-Strive-has a reputation for its high-octane soundtrack, groundbreaking hybrid 2D / 3D cell shade graphics, and intense and rewarding gameplay. Is maintained.

The fate of the universe will be determined Heading for the final conflict with the man who is responsible for all destruction and damage to the world and its inhabitants. Sol Badguy, his rival Ky Kiske, and a total starting member of 15 unique characters face the amazing conclusions of the 20-year story!

Sensory BLAST for your eyes and ears, let’s go to the thrashing track created by the series creator and music composer Daisuke Ishiwatari! Hit your head and beat your opponent to the killer soundtrack while being amazed by the most engaging and dynamic 3D cell shading visuals ever created!

A new revolution in fighting games! Guilty Gear-Strive-brings many new and innovative gameplay mechanisms designed to help players unfamiliar with the series learn the basics quickly while maintaining deep and creative gameplay. I will. Guilty Gear is admired. New additions to the series, such as Wall Breaking Mechanics, enable a new and exciting approach to combat.

Innovative Rollback Netcode GuiltyGear -Strive- incorporates an entirely new rollback network code that enables online players around the world to fight each other seamlessly and fluidly.

Guilty Gear -Strive- Released on April 9, 2021 on Windows PC (via Steam), PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.

Image: Guilty Gear-Strive-Official Site

