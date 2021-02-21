The link to the past should switch





Instead of returning to the beginning of Link’s 35th birthday Zelda timeline, Nintendo should have chosen the beloved classic to remaster.

The recent Nintendo Direct is the first of the year to showcase what some of Nintendo and Switch’s leading developers have prepared for players. With some of Nintendo’s major anniversaries being held this year, fans are very excited that it has been a rather overwhelming celebration so far. After Mario’s birthday last year, when the Legend of Zelda franchise turns 35, it’s Link’s turn to celebrate. Of course, without a new remaster, the celebration wouldn’t be complete.

While waiting for the Breath of the Wild 2 news, Nintendo will release a remastered version of The Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword, originally released for the Wii and Wii U. This is a good game, and even better with switches, but retains the original motion control. But perhaps another more classic game that should have been remastered instead: The Legend of Zelda: A link to the past.

Skyward Sword is the first game on the confused Hyrule timeline, so it makes sense to remaster to celebrate Link’s invading middle age. But it’s definitely not one of the most popular LoZ titles in the catalog, and with the successful remake of Link’s Awakening, many are waiting for the SNES Classic to come back. This year would have been a perfect time for it, but sadly fans have to keep waiting.

The link to the past was a huge success when it was released for the Super Nintendo in 1991 and soon became one of the best-selling games on the system. It has been ranked number one on Nintendo Power’s top game list for five consecutive years and has been one of the top games for years across the Nintendo platform. In the final issue of the 2012 magazine, we counted down the top 285 games in Nintendo’s history and posted a link to the 2nd place past. Skyward Sword ranked 11th. Relatively, Super Mario Galaxy was ranked third despite being released in the same generation.

Skyward Sword is also from a relatively new generation of consoles. Therefore, it also retains the Switch version of motion control. Links to the past, on the other hand, have only been seen by one remaster in his lifetime and were only available in pairs with the Game Boy Advance Forsword. This version of the game was still popular, but with various changes it was different from the original version. Added power-ups that can only be obtained by playing Forsword. The reverse is also true. The audio is less clear than the SNES version, and some sound effects have been changed to use those of Ocarina of Time. Finally, the controls have changed because the GBA didn’t have two additional buttons compared to the standard SNES controller.

It’s a shame that Nintendo won’t recreate this SNES classic in a similar style after seeing how beautiful and fun the remaster of Link’s Awakening is. A remix of similar styles of music, graphics, and ways the game could be played in the same way would have been perfect for LoZ’s anniversary. Even better, it was done with an engine similar to Square Enix’s Octopath Traveler and the new project triangle strategy that combined old and new.

Skyward Sword is not a bad game. There are many first versions of the Breath of the Wild mechanism, as described in Nintendo Direct, and we hope that the motion features will be more fluid on the switch. To be honest, it’s time to get more controls and features based on Joy-Cons movements, but it’s not the ideal Zelda remaster for Link’s 35th birthday.

