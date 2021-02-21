Google-inspired USB-PD sniffer for DIY crowds





Tools like Google’s Twinkie really help if you want to hack the communication protocols that USB Power Delivery devices use to negotiate upstream sources and power requirements. It can also be used to sniff and analyze data offline and insert your own packets. Fortunately for us, the search giant has made the device open source, so we can all have our own.

Unfortunately, [dojoe] Twinkies are not particularly suitable for small enthusiasts to manufacture. So he came up with a revised design called Twonkie, replacing 6-layer PCBs with a much more rational 4-layer version that can be cheaply manufactured on OSH Park and replacing BGA components with hand-soldering QFP alternatives. It was.

That said, it can still be a challenging build for home gamers. There are quite a few 0402 passives out there, and they can be run on irons, but certainly be careful. To relieve the pressure [dojoe] He says he tried to optimize the board layout as much as possible for manual assembly. He could even avoid the need for hot air by straddling the PCB with a USB-C mount for vertical applications.

Given the current tip shortage [dojoe] The biggest problem is that you might actually get the STM32F072CB microcontroller at Twonkie’s core. To that end, the board supports the TQFP44 and QFN44 footprints, and the STM32F072C8 can also be used at the expense of some functionality. If you’re lucky, I hope you can find a tip that works in the parts bin.

