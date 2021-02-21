Shutdown of reverse engineered GTA3 source code by Rockstar





Rockstar owner Take-Two Interactive has removed the reverse-engineered source code for GTA3 and ViceCity, arousing speculation about the remake.

Rockstar Games’ parent company Take-Two Interactive has shut down the reverse engineered version of GTA 3 and the ViceCity source code. This recently published file allows fans to personally port their games to new platforms such as Nintendo Switch and other consoles, as well as add new mods that will significantly improve the experience. Given the fact that Rockstar hasn’t touched the game for years outside some minimal PS4 ports, it seemed harmless and fouled.

The two classic PlayStation 2 GTA entries are some of the most beloved by fans. Despite some basic PS4 ports that can also be played on the PS5, Rockstar has shown little interest in doing other things in games that really helped to map the franchise. Rockstar is expected to release the PS2 trilogy on Nintendo Switch. Especially given the fact that these games appeared on mobile in the 2010s and developers have previously worked on the Nintendo platform. Given the density and scale of GTA 5, it seems unlikely that the game will appear on the switch, but some older titles fit the platform very well. Fans took it in their hands to make this happen, but their efforts were quickly crushed.

Take-Two Interactive has issued a DMCA deletion (via Rockstar Intel) for files on GitHub, saying, “The use of copyrighted content on these links is not permitted and will be removed immediately. You have to. ” Take-Two has doubled the removal of links as part of the form required by GitHub. “The best and only solution is to permanently remove the aforementioned page.”

GTA trilogy remakes are ringing before GTA 6, but these are still worth taking with a grain of salt. However, given how fast Take-Two put this source code file in the bud, it’s possible that the remake is in the middle, after all. The company may be preparing to reveal something about this soon, perhaps in order to partner with the 20th anniversary of Grand Theft Auto 3 in October of this year. Again, this is just rumors and speculation, but Take-Two has loosened this in recent years, so its strict attitude towards this code is a bit peculiar.

Many also hope that Rockstar’s legendary Grand Theft Auto 6 will allow players to return to Vice City for the first time in almost 20 years. Nothing has been confirmed, but developers are already working on GTA 4 and 5 in two other locations found in GTA 3 and San Andreas. It makes sense to use ray tracing on a new generation console to revisit the neon-soaked city. ..

