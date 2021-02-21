You should check out this amazing google search Easter egg – BGR





NASA’s Martian Patience Rover has finally landed on the Red Planet, launching a two-year mission that includes analysis of the planet’s surface and exploration of ancient signs of life. Google has embedded an Easter egg on its Google search results page to celebrate the landing of the Mars rover. This page is displayed when the user makes a search related to the rover. Various buildings and landmarks across the United States have also turned red this week in honor of NASA’s patience.

The Google search team apparently failed to pass the historic opportunity of Mars’ patience to finally land on the Red Planet in a typical Google-like way without marking the moment.

The Easter eggs planted within Google Search are mentioned to celebrate the culmination of Thursday’s mission over the last few years, seeing a rover cruise to the surface of Mars and land. As a result of scientific discoveries, it gives the NASA team great hope. There is no doubt that an image of Mars that has never been seen before will appear soon. If you’ve learned more about the patience program and went looking for news articles to find out why everyone was so excited about this and filling the Twitter timeline with posts about this milestone, it’s in Google Search. You may have come across a surprise. However, if you haven’t seen it yet, you can find it in the following ways:

As the tweet below shows, all you have to do is perform some searches related to the Perseverance Rover in Google Search. When the results page is displayed, you’ll see a festive fireworks and explosion animation as a way to celebrate the success of NASA’s work.

Good things come to those who do their best. Congratulations on the successful landing of @NASA and @NASAPersevere! https://t.co/41kTmqEljC 🎆 pic.twitter.com/iRZnKRfAdB

— Google (@Google) February 19, 2021

Of course, Google’s gestures weren’t the only announcements in honor of this incredible scientific achievement. The Empire State Building in New York City was illuminated in red from Tuesday sunset to early Wednesday morning. According to NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, the gateway pylon at Los Angeles International Airport was also set to glow red throughout the sunrise on Friday, February 19.

Elsewhere in the United States, Chicago’s Adler Planetarium tweeted that it would turn red all week this week to commemorate its landing. NASA’s Cleveland-based Glenn Research Center also said the Terminal Tower, also in Cleveland, would turn red on this occasion.

As a brief summary covering what this is: As my colleague Mike Wener explains, the Perseveran Rover represents the biggest business of all Mars Rover missions. Packed with advanced technology and equipment to facilitate the study of planetary surfaces, Rover is one of a proof-of-concept projects to test the feasibility of aerial drones for exploration on other planets. We will also deploy a helicopter as a department.

For more information, follow NASA on Twitter (@NASA) and follow Rover’s own Twitter account (@NASAPersevere). Here’s a brief summary of landings in case you miss a landing.

Do you miss my landing? See the highlights below.

Please also send your own highlights. Share your photos and videos using #CountdownToMars. pic.twitter.com/OL2wSAi36e

— NASA’s Patience Mars Rover (@NASAPersevere) February 19, 2021

Andy is a Memphis reporter and has contributed to outlets such as Fast Company and The Guardian. When he’s not writing about technology, he can find him crouching protectively over his fast-growing collection of vinyl, and nursing his Whovianism and you It’s rampaging on various TV shows that you probably don’t like.







