The Vivo S9e with the Dimensity 820 processor was coming soon, leaking key specs.





Vivo is preparing for the launch of the S9 series next month. Prior to its official launch, important details of the S9 have already been leaked online. Now the new leak reveals information about the cheaper members of the next series. The phone, called the Vivo S9e, is said to have a MediaTek Dimensity 820 processor.

Leak (via Gizmochina) further states that the S9e comes with a 6.44-inch AMOLED display supplied by Samsung. The screen also offers a 90Hz refresh rate. A 32-megapixel selfie camera is also installed on the front. The back of the phone is reportedly set up with a 64-megapixel triple rear camera. Details of other camera sensors are not yet known.

Apart from the MediaTeks Dimensity 820 processor, the Vivo S9e is rumored to have 8GB of RAM. There is also a 12GB RAM version. The phone comes with up to 256GB of storage. A 4,100mAh battery is said to power the phone. Supports 33W fast charging.

According to the report, the Vivo S9e could be the same Vivo phone that was recently discovered on the Geekbench Benchmark website. The list reveals that the phone with model number Vivo V2048A has 8GB of RAM and Android 11 OS.

The e-variant does not look much different from the main S9. The biggest difference is the MediaTeks Dimensity 1100 processor. The Vivo S9 is also touted as the world’s first phone with the latest MediaTek chipset.

As far as the specs are concerned, Leak suggests that the Vivo S9 comes with an AMOLED panel and a 6.44-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Smartphones are said to have dual front cameras with a 44-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor. The primary sensor is said to be Samsung GH1. On the back, it is reported to come with a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

Other leaked specs on the phone are 12GB RAM, a 4,000mAh battery, and an Android 11 OS.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos