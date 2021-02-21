Xbox Series XFPS Boost is a hassle-free frame rate buff





FPS Boost on the Xbox Series X | S brings new life to classic Xbox titles, allowing gamers to experience their favorites in new light.

Backward compatibility seems to be the main focus of Microsoft’s Xbox Series X | S system as the video gaming industry moves further to 9th generation consoles. Gamers can enjoy most of their favorite Xbox, Xbox 360, and Xbox One titles without breaking old hardware. Currently, Microsoft seems to take the backward compatibility feature one step further with the new FPS Boost feature on the Xbox Series X | S.

FPS Boost allows gamers to play more smoothly by playing traditional Xbox titles at higher frame rates. New mechanics can double (and in some cases quadruple) Xbox titles without long download times or extra developer effort. Players can simply turn on FPS Boost and enjoy the game in a refreshing new light.

Continue scrolling and reading Click the button below to start this article in quick view.

Related: X-Men games could be better Marvel Avengers

Currently, FPS Boost is only compatible with Far Cry 4, New Super Luckys Tale, Sniper Elite 4, UFC 4, and Watch Dogs 2. However, Microsoft plans to introduce this feature to a wide range of Xbox titles in the coming months. , Includes Xbox Game Pass games. Even better, the Series X | S is very appealing to retro gaming enthusiasts, as Xbox users don’t have to pay extra for FPS Boost.

Microsoft also plans to deploy new menu icons and system settings along with FPS Boost. Xbox title[ゲームの管理]In the section, new[互換性オプション]The button will be available. Gamers who want to enjoy classic games without FPS Boost can turn features on and off using compatibility options. There’s also a new indicator that tells the player if the game is using FPS Boost each time they press the Xbox button on the controller. The new settings allow gamers to customize their experience to their specific tastes and take advantage of a larger subset of gamers than previous Xbox consoles.

It will be interesting to see how FPS Boost affects the original Xbox title. While some games have pushed the Xbox’s technical capabilities to the absolute limit, many games are graphically dated and can be a bit offensive to modern viewers. FPS Boost has the potential to breathe new life into classic Xbox titles and make them even more appealing to young video game fans.

Related: How game companies accidentally incite console wars

Recreating great Xbox games like Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic and Conker: Live & Reloaded at almost twice the original frame rate has long been a long-cherished desire of many long-time gamers. Many retro collectors are willing to spend a small amount of money to buy HD converters and other accessories to graphically upgrade their collections. Not only does FPS Boost make this unnecessary, but it may make it accessible to people who need better graphics but can’t afford to spend that extra money to get them.

FPS Boost may also reduce the burden on game developers. The hardware automatically enhances the graphics of the game, allowing the studio to focus on other projects instead of focusing valuable time on HD remastering of older titles. It may not be as graphically advanced as HD remakes and remasters, but it still gives gamers the opportunity to play older games in a more modern way.

When it comes to backward compatibility, the Xbox Series X | S is a huge leap forward over the PlayStation 5. FPSBoost further widens this gap by adding new paint to classic Xbox, Xbox 360, and Xbox One games without the need for expensive converter boxes. Or cable. Microsoft’s user-friendly approach to backward compatibility may convince gamers who hesitate to keep up with the Xbox series. And hopefully, only a handful of titles currently available are just the beginning.

Keep reading: Assassin’s Creed Valhara is finally learning from that mistake

Xbox Series X | S Announces FPS Boost with Backward Compatible Titles

About the author Zack Millsap (325 articles published)

Zack Millsap is an entertainment writer based in Dallas, Texas. He graduated from Texas State University with an English degree in 2017. Zack is also an avid retro video game and movie collector. When Zack doesn’t write, you can find boxing, games, or attending concerts.

Details of Zack Millsap

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]ompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos