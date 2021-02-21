



All the gifts from Technology Entrepreneur and the new book by SEO Qamar Zamans of the United States are set to guide people interested in learning how to build a Google Knowledge Panel with a digital press release.

Kamal Zaman

Qamar Zaman is the CEO of the KISS PR brand story.

Dallas, Texas, February 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)-All new books by technology entrepreneurs and American SEO Qamar Zamans are digitally pressed by entrepreneurs, business owners, music artists, book authors, and Instagram influencers. Build the Google Knowledge Panel with the release. Read this book review article for insights into the book by Qamar Zaman, Dallas’ leading search engine optimization consultant.

Google Knowledge Panel Guide Using Press Releases (Step by Step)

About the author Qamar Zaman

When talking about major SEO, the name that comes to everyone’s mind is Qamar Zaman. He is one of Dallas’ most acclaimed SEO professionals and digital public relations consultants. In time for the holidays, Qamar Zaman has recently released a book to teach aspiring music artists and writers to establish a brand profile on Google. Wouldn’t it help for all the young people desperately trying to boost their brand on Google? is. Therefore, if you are one of those aspiring artists looking for proper guidance to establish a name in the music industry, this book has every detail to boost your brand name around the world. I will help you with.

For practical reasons, online visibility is critical to building a reputation. In this book, Qamar Zaman provides step-by-step guidelines for instructing aspiring artists to create a Google Knowledge Panel. It has a guide that leverages press releases and a search feature that distinguishes and highlights trusted brands and personalities when someone searches on Google. As the book is the largest search engine in the world, it is essential for all new artists and brands to establish a Google-verified brand profile.

Digital PR has witnessed dramatic changes over the years. The music and film industry has seen entrepreneurs who have become influential after bypassing all old distribution channels. Traditional PR is no longer available like most printed publications. The web-based approach to digital PR is primarily focused on building brand trust. And as you know, Google is the most preferred search engine. Following that best practice, you can achieve the designation that Google holds for a trusted brand. This book consists of all the details to help businesses of all sizes. Zaman uses Globenewswire to build Google Knowledge Panels for clients, including Notified by Intrado for monitoring, publishing, and measuring.

Background story about ebooks

Qamar Zaman reveals how his storytelling company, KISS PR Brand Story PressWire, launched Brand Story, a digital PR service by KISS PR. This service supports businesses of all sizes. Qamar Zaman further reveals that 16-year-old music creator Big Finny needed help to draw his story and build his brand. Along with Zamans’ press release distribution strategy and digital dust dispersal, Big Finny will help raise awareness online. It helped him reach a larger list of audiences. Big Finney followed a complete plan to achieve his goals. As a result, media pickups are protected and Big Finny can now protect the Google Knowledge Panel.

Since then, Zaman has begun to help other upcoming artists get the promotion they need. This book clearly describes what the approach is simple and what is possible and practical. This booklet is meant to get you started with Google Knowledge Graph.

