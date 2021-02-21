Bill Gates says Bitcoin-neutral, but cryptocurrency is an innovation that the world can do without – Featured Bitcoin News





Bill Gates, the founder of Microsoft, is no longer a Bitcoin bear. He is currently taking a neutral position on Bitcoin as an investment. But as an innovation, he says, cryptocurrencies will enable certain criminal activities, so it would be better without the world.

Bill Gates changes his mind about Bitcoin

Bill Gates talked about Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies in two separate interviews on Thursday. One was CNBC, who was asked what he thought of Bitcoin “in the context of climate change, seeing how Bitcoin consumes huge amounts of energy in digital mining.” Gates simply replied:

I don’t own Bitcoin. I’m not a short bitcoin. So I took a neutral view.

“Bitcoin can go up and down based on enthusiasts and views, and there is no way to predict how it will progress,” Gates continued.

The founder of Microsoft adds: But there you have a complete picture of who is doing what so that you can cancel the transaction. It’s not about tax avoidance or illegal activity. “

Gates was not a fan of Bitcoin. In an interview with CNBC in 2018, he, Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett, and Vice Chairman Charlie Munger said Bitcoin was worthless.

“As an asset class, you shouldn’t expect it to go up because you’re not producing anything. It’s a kind of pure” idiot theory “type of investment,” Gates said. “If there’s an easy way, I’ll short it.” That day, BTC was trading for about $ 9,300. Since then, the price of cryptocurrencies has risen almost 511% to $ 56,805 at the time of writing.

Bill Gates believes the world will be better without cryptocurrency innovation

Another interview published Thursday when Gates talked about cryptocurrencies was The Wall Street Journal. Answer the question, “What is one innovation that would make the world better without it?” He said:

Today’s cryptocurrency scheme enables certain criminal acts. It’s good to get rid of it.

However, Gates immediately added: That’s really bad. You don’t need the technology to do that. “

According to Forbes’ real-time list of millionaires, Gates ranks fourth with a net worth of $ 124 billion. The first on the list is Jeff Bezos, Amazon CEO with a net worth of $ 189 billion, followed by Tesla and Spacex CEO Elon Musk with a net worth of $ 182 billion, and Bernard Arnault with a net worth of $ 159 billion.

Meanwhile, Microsoft has patented a “cryptocurrency system that uses physical activity data.” This crypto mining system leverages human activities such as brain waves and body temperature when performing online tasks such as search engines, chatbot use, and ad reading.

What do you think of Bill Gates’ remarks about Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies? Please let us know in the comments section below.

Image Credits: Shutterstock, Agilent, Wiki Commons

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. This is not a direct offer or solicitation for a buy or sell offer, or a product, service, or company recommendation or approval. Bitcoin.com does not provide investment, tax, legal, or accounting advice. Neither the company nor the author, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to have been caused or caused in connection with or in connection with the use or trust of the content, goods or services described in this article. We are not responsible for it.

