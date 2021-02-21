Persona 5 Striker-How to quickly level up a persona





The Persona 5 Striker continues the tradition of its predecessor and offers a number of different personas to grow and use in combat. Of course, only our protagonist Joker can have more than one with him in combat, but that doesn’t change the fact that all these beasts actually need some experience and level to be useful. Hmm. Here’s a great way to level up all your personas with minimal effort. If you have the money you need, that’s it.

How to level up a persona, a fast way

First of all, how do you actually level up your persona? There are two prerequisites. One is that the persona cannot exceed the level of the main character. For example, if the joker is level 10, the maximum persona level is also 10, and there is no way to increase that limit. Next, we also need persona points. These points can be earned through combat whenever you plunder a mask from an enemy and make it a “slave” as your persona, or when you release a persona from your active list. In both cases, you will earn persona points that will be used to raise the level of other personas.

That said, in order to “abuse” the mechanics of the game and actually quickly level up, you also need to know the following: Active personas can be enrolled in the velvet room with a little lack of manual. The registered persona can be summoned again for a fixed fee. Of course, the price will be increased based on the level and statistics of the registered persona. Finally, as you just read, you need to have a lot of money on hand, as it takes a fair amount of money to summon higher level monsters.

Now let’s do all of the above to get the actual leveling going. All you need to do is release all the active personas you own that you don’t use in the playthrough. Be sure to register at the highest level. Immediately, just go to the Summon tab and summon the highest level persona there. Depending on your goals, spend and summon accordingly. If you just want to give a persona one or two levels, you don’t have to call dozens of levels. All summoned creatures will be released again for persona points. Do you know where I’m heading? You release the beasts, and you use your money to summon them again, rinse and repeat.

This method is literally the fastest method, although it costs a lot depending on the maximum level if you plan to level up multiple personas to the highest level. Of course, you can play the game normally and shatter the battle, but for efficiency, I personally prefer this method here.

Persona 5 Strikers was officially released on February 23, 2021 for PC, PS4 and Nintendo Switch. If you have pre-ordered the Deluxe Edition, you can join the game now.

