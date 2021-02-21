Persona 5 Strikers-How to Level Up Faster





The official release of Persona 5 Strikers will be open to everyone in the world, but those who pre-ordered the game will be able to jump into the Metaverse from February 19th, giving them a good start. It’s not a big deal for a few days, but when waiting for such a great title, some of the people who got into the game early are already working on end-of-game content. For the brave and likely burnout soul, I’d like to give you some tips on how to significantly increase your XP gain and maximize your player’s level as fast as possible.

How to level up quickly and efficiently

Persona 5 Strikers is a nasty game. So I said that. Its progression loop is healthy enough, but you really need to farm some time in advance to get through some high level bosses and areas. Fortunately, the gameplay of this new entry is fun and satisfying and won’t tire us or bore anyone. Even if that is the case, to further minimize the process, we are still manipulating our sleeves to provide you.

Start with the most obvious. Play the game. OK. There are a few more, so let me explain. Just continue the story and unlock as many dungeons as you can. Not only that, fight as many enemies as you can and wipe out each area of ​​those dungeons. The reason for doing so is to increase the location and opportunity for powerful “mini” bosses, which are upgraded versions of the regular shadows you can find in dungeons. Those bosses are very difficult to deal with, but as you can imagine, their loot and XP revenues are also exponentially high. They also drop rare items, so if you can beat them, it’s clearly a mutually beneficial scenario.

The second way to quickly gain a large amount of XP is to unlock the bond skill Treasure Hunter. This means that you can increase the spawn rate of the Treasure Demon and level up twice to reach maximum efficiency. The Treasure Demon is back from the original game, Persona 5, but it’s just as important here. They are randomly found in the dungeon as red floating gems that need to be attacked to start the challenge.

Treasure demons are tricky and have almost their own set of rules, such as time limits to defeat them and certain weaknesses, but defeating them is worth more. They drop a lot of rare items, but most importantly, they put out a lot of XP, which is our main topic here. The more you find these hard monsters, the more XP you earn, so this bond skill is very important.

By following the tactics above, you can easily reach high levels like 65-70ish, but to go any further you will have to complete a large number of mission requests. These allow you to tackle super-powerful bosses, and it of course offers equal value rewards, including large amounts of XP. When you are in the so-called endgame, these are reliable activities to reach the maximum level. Be sure to bring the “A” game to bring your persona to the highest level possible, complete with master arts, and achieve happy farming.

Persona 5 Strikers was officially released on February 23, 2021 for PC, PS4 and Nintendo Switch. If you have pre-ordered the Deluxe Edition, you can join the game now.

